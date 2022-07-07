Burger King is selling Whoppers and Chicken Royales for £1.99 today

Burger King is offering £1.99 burgers to celebrate the start of the first European Women’s Football Championship to be staged in England since 2005.

Available exclusively through the fast food retailer’s app on Thursday 7 July, Tuesday 10 July and Friday 15 July, savings of up to £4 can be made.

Diners can select from a Chicken Royale, Vegan Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger, Whopper, Plant-based Whopper or Crispy Chicken.

The offer follows England’s winning start at the EURO 2022 campaign, after Beth Mead’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday.

To get your hands on a cheap burger, all you need to do is download the fast food giant’s app and order your meal through there.

It’s not the first time Burger King has offered discounted burgers this year.

In March, it gave out free Vegan Royales - the plant-based version of its Chicken Royale burger - to celebrate the launch of its first meat-free restaurant in the UK.

Burger King launched the vegetarian and vegan restaurant earlier this year and it was open for a limited time only.

The pilot restaurant was located in London’s Leicester Square, and saw the entire menu switched to meat-free.

In total, there were 15 new meat-free items on the menu. These included a “Cheeze and Bakon” burger, a Plant-based Bakon Double Cheeeze XL burger and a Vegan Cheeeze and Bakon Royale burger.

There was also a Vegan Nugget Burger on its menu, along with a Plant-based Double Cheeezeburger, Plant-based Cheeeze and Bakon Whopper, as well as Vegan Chilli Cheeeze Bites.

In April, the chain gave away thousands of free Whoppers after an “app glitch”, and in May more Whoppers were given to customers to celebrate “Whopper Day”.