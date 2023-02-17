The viral cheese and pickle wrap has become TikTok’s newest snack

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok is known for sparking some seriously creative trends, but this one might take the cake – or in this case, the cheese and pickle.

What happens when you take two staple foods entirely delicious on their own, like cheese and pickles, and put them together? Apparently, you get an easy and trend-worthy snack. That’s why TikTokers are loving the new viral treat, affectionately called a pickle in a blanket.

The viral snack craze began last month when TikTok user Claire – who goes by @clurmurr on the app – let her followers in on her guilty pleasure snack. In the video, which has since been viewed 13 million times, Claire admitted that her husband finds her cheese and pickle snack gross, but she knew that at least one person on the app would support her creative concoction.

“So, I had the sudden urge to share my guilty pleasure snack on here because my husband said it’s gross but I think I can find someone else out there who either makes this or will enjoy this,” she began the clip.

Then, Claire gave instructions on how to make the fried cheese and pickle wrap. First, Claire starts with some cooking spray or a little oil in a heated pan. She then takes a slice of cheese – preferably provolone or mozzarella – and lets it melt on the pan. When it starts to develop a crust on the bottom, Claire grabs a full pickle from the pickle jar and places it directly onto the melting slice of cheese.

As the crust starts to harden, she wraps the sides of the cheese onto the pickle like a blanket. Once the cheesy becomes crispy, Claire sets the pickle wrap onto a towel to drip off some of the excess oil.

“There you have it,” she said, showing off her finished product. “So beautiful, so good. I don’t know what to call it. I don’t care if anyone says this is gross. It’s amazing.”

Unsurprisingly, Claire’s guilty pleasure snack caught on quickly throughout TikTok as many users declared that they needed to try out the cheese and pickle wrap for themselves.

TikTok user @pocaniehaus had her go at the viral trend during a late night snack craving. Using the only cheese she had, she sprinkled some onto the pan and used Great Gherkins Kosher Dill Spears as her pickle of choice. “Jesus take the wheel, that’s so good,” she said while taking a bite of the fried pickle wrap.

TikToker @jeanthacookingqueenn received nearly two million views on her video when she tried the pickle in a blanket trend.

“This is incredible,” said @isabellahill_ after making the snack for herself. “I just want to eat loads of these.”

Meanwhile, TikTok user @kendallsmith.904 jokingly called the pickle wrapped in mozzarella cheese a “pregnant girl’s dream”.

After Claire’s video instantly went viral, viewers shared their suggestions for taking the pickle and cheese blanket up a notch. Some recommended dipping it in ranch dressing, while others suggested seasoning the cheese with some Tajin.

Many people also left name ideas for their new favourite snack, from a “pickle cannoli” to a “chickle”.

“I have found my people,” said someone else.