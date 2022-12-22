Jump to content

Seasonal cocktails to get you in the Christmas spirit

London’s top bartenders share their tips for a festive tipple

Thursday 22 December 2022 07:00
(Luca)

Christmas doesn’t have to mean mulled wine and buck’s fizz. Why not treat yourself to a delicious seasonal cocktail instead?

From the classic Negroni to something more adventurious, these cocktails created by top bartenders at London’s leading restaurants are certain to get you in the festive spirit (pun intended).

Christmas Negroni

By: Luca, London

Ingredients:

25ml Campari infused with macerated redcurrant

10ml Pino Mugo liqueur

15ml Cocchi di Torino sweet vermouth

25ml Sacred Dry Gin

Method:

Combine all ingredients and stir with a long spoon. Serve over ice.

Desert rose

(Eder Neto/The Standard)

By: Eder Neto, head of bars at The Standard, London

Ingredients:

40ml Spadin Mezcal

5ml rose syrup

5ml gomme syrup

3 dashes of grapefruit bitters

Method:

Pour all ingredients in the serving glass.

Add ice cubes.

Stir it up around 20 times.

Top up with fresh ice cubes.

Garnish with a grapefruit zest.

Grinch in the Cup

(Justin de Souza)

By: Antonino Lo Iacono, bar manager at Le Magritte, The Beaumont, London

Ingredients:

2 drops DR Harris bitters

1 tsp brown sugar

4 mint leaves

15ml Pineau des Charentes

60ml Maker’s Mark bourbon

10ml Fernet Branca Menta

Method:

1. To a metal cup, add all the ingredients.

2. Gently stir using a swizzle.

3. Fill up the cup with crushed ice, creating a little mound that rises above the rim of the cup.

4. Garnish with a few sprigs of mint, a cherry infused in bourbon and a dust of iced sugar over the top.

