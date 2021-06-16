I don’t want to alarm you, but Father’s Day is just around the corner. If you need an emergency plan of action, you might want to try one of these breakfast recipes from SORTEDfood.

The online food community was founded in 2010 when three of the founders started university and realised they couldn’t cook. Fortunately, the fourth founder was training to be a chef and stepped in to save the day. The first recipes were scribbled on the backs of beer mats before making the leap to social media and YouTube.

Co-founder Jamie Spafford says: “SORTEDfood is a true story of friendship that began over 20 years ago at school. What started as a bit of fun to help each other avoid living off microwave meals and takeaways while we were at university has become a global movement of millions of foodies all around the world who love to cook, eat and be part of our adventures.”

With over 2.5 million subscribers, their delicious, stress-free food is clearly a hit. They’ve since introduced a midweek meal planning app that takes the stress out of cooking through smartly designed menus of recipes that use common ingredients to save money, time and reduce food waste.

With that in mind, these recipes are not only a great place to start for any weekly meal plan, they’re a quick, easy, cheap and guilt-free fix for a last minute Father’s Day. And you probably have most of the ingredients for at least one of them already...

Breakfast Yorkshire pudding

(SORTEDfood)

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the Yorkshire puddings:

200g large eggs

200g whole milk

150g plain flour

2 sprigs thyme

50g beef dripping

For the toppings:

½ tbsp olive oil

4 Cumberland sausages

8 sun-blushed tomatoes

400g tin cannellini beans, drained

100g baby button mushrooms

50g pancetta cubes

1 tbsp tomato purée

2 fresh plum tomatoes

100ml chicken stock

1 sprig parsley

Method

Make the Yorkshire pudding batter by whisking the eggs into the milk, then pouring a little at a time into a bowl of the flour. Add the thyme leaves, season well and cover with Cling Film.

Leave in the fridge for an hour. Preheat the oven to 220C and place a small roasting tin inside. Heat a frying pan over a high heat and add a dash of oil and the sausages. Fry until well browned all over.

Transfer the sausages to the roasting tin along with the sun-blushed tomatoes and pour in the beef dripping. Return to the oven for 5 minutes, then carefully pour the Yorkshire batter into the tray and bake for 25 minutes.

Put the frying pan used for the sausages over a medium heat and add the pancetta. Fry until they begin to crisp up and add the beans and the mushrooms to the pan.

Fry for 5 minutes then add the tomato purée and cook it for a few more minutes. Meanwhile, dice the tomatoes and add them to the pan with the chicken stock. Simmer for 10 minutes, until the mixture is thick. Season well with salt and pepper.

Remove the Yorkshire pudding from the oven and serve with the beans. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Green veg shakshuka

(SORTEDfood)

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 brown onion

2 red peppers

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 red chilli

1 tbsp tomato purée

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp paprika

250ml vegetable stock

400g chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 bunch coriander

½ bunch parsley

½ bunch mint

4 large eggs

4 baby courgettes

6 baby asparagus spears

1 baby gem lettuce

2 large crispbreads

40g feta cheese

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

Peel and slice the onion and deseed and slice the peppers. Put a frying pan over a medium heat and pour in the olive oil. Add the onions and peppers and fry for 5 minutes, until starting to soften. Turn the heat right down and cook for another 30 minutes, until they’re really soft and sweet.

Mince the garlic and the chilli, keeping only half of the chilli seeds (depending on your taste). Turn the heat back up to medium and add the garlic and chilli and fry for another 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato purée and the spices, then add the stock, tinned tomatoes and sugar and heat everything to a boil. Turn the heat down again and simmer for 30 minutes, adding splashes of extra stock if all the liquid reduces. It should be a thick saucy consistency.

Chop the herbs and add them to the sauce. Create 4 little wells in the sauce and crack an eggs into each tomato sauce pocket. Cover the pan with a lid or foil. Cook very gently over the lowest heat possible for 15 minutes, until the eggs are soft but cooked and not wobbly.

Meanwhile, heat a griddle pan until smoking hot. Cut the lettuce in half lengthwise. Trim the asparagus and season them, with the baby courgettes, in a drizzle of oil and some salt and pepper. Grill the courgettes for 3 minutes, then add the asparagus for another 2 minutes, then the lettuce for a final 2 minutes. Arrange the lettuce, courgettes and crisp bread into the shakshuka pan. Scatter over some crumbled feta and extra herbs. Drizzle over the extra virgin olive oil and serve.

Huevos rancheros

(SORTEDfood)

Makes: 4

Ingredients

For the salsa:

2 dried ancho chillies

1 dried chipotle chilli

1 brown onion

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 sprigs oregano

½ bunch coriander, chopped

400g tinned plum tomatoes

1 lime

For the refried beans

1 brown onion

3 cloves garlic

1 jalapeño

1 tbsp lard

400g tin pinto beans, drained

5 sprigs coriander

To finish:

3 tbsp vegetable oil

8 corn tortilla

8 eggs

Feta (or cotija) cheese

Method

Put a medium saucepan over a high heat and add the chillies. Toast them until they’re fragrant then remove and roughly slice. Peel and dice the onion. Peel and mince the garlic. Keep the pan over a medium heat and add the oil, onion and garlic. Cook gently for 5 minutes. Pick the oregano leaves and throw them in with the coriander. Add the tomatoes along with the sliced dried chillies a minute later, turn the heat down and simmer for 10 minutes. Use a hand blender to blitz the salsa until smooth. Season to taste with the juice of the lime.

Peel and finely dice the onion and garlic. De-seed and finely dice the jalapeño. Heat a medium saucepan over a medium heat and add the lard to the pan. Add the chopped mixture and fry gently for 10 minutes so they cook but without much colour. Add the beans to the onions and combine everything with a splash of water. Simmer for 10 minutes then transfer half of the beans to a small bowl. Add the coriander to the saucepan with about 50ml of water and mash to the consistency of guacamole, adding more water if necessary. Return the whole beans to the pan and stir everything together.Put a frying pan over a high heat and add 1 tbsp of oil. Add the tortillas one at a time and fry until the tortillas are just browned and pliable. Repeat for all of the tortillas, adding more oil if necessary.

Add another 2 tbsp of oil and fry the eggs in batches, adding more oil if necessary, getting them really crispy and basting to cook the tops.

Spread some refried beans over the tortillas and top with the eggs. Pour over a bit of salsa and crumble over the cheese to serve.

Spiced ginger cinnamon rolls

(SORTEDfood)

Makes: 16 buns

Ingredients

For the dough:

500g plain flour

2 tsp dried active yeast

75g soft light brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1 lemon

2 large eggs

200ml whole milk

75g unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:

135g soft dark brown sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon powder

½ tbsp ground coriander

½ tbsp ground cardamom

50g unsalted butter, softened

For the glaze:

150g icing sugar

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp ginger syrup

½ tsp celery salt

Method

Tip the flour into a mixing bowl and add the yeast and sugar to one side. Add the salt to the other side and zest the lemon into the bowl. Make a well in the flour. Crack in one of the eggs and pour in the milk and the melted butter. Mix the flour into the wet ingredients to form a soft dough before tipping everything onto a work surface. Knead the dough for 10 minutes, until it becomes smooth (you can also use a stand mixer for this step). Return the dough to the bowl and cover with Cling Film.

Leave in a warm place for 2 hours or overnight in the fridge. Combine the dark brown sugar with the cinnamon, coriander, cardamom and a pinch of salt. Roll the dough out into a wide rectangle about 0.5cm thin on a lightly floured surface. Spread the butter over the dough, leaving a thin border all the way round. Generously scatter the spiced sugar mixture over the butter. Roll the dough into a long cylinder, as tightly as possible and cut it into even swirl slices about 2cm thick.

Grab a couple of deep baking dishes and brush them with oil. Arrange the rolls into the dishes with a little space between them. Cover with Cling Film and leave for another hour until they double in size and are close to touching each other. Preheat the oven to 190C.Brush the buns with the remaining egg and bake for about 20 minutes until golden on top.

Remove the buns once cooked and cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Mix the icing sugar with the lemon juice and the ginger syrup. Drizzle the sugar glaze over the tops of the buns. Sprinkle over the celery salt and serve slightly warm for the best experience.