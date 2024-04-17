You have to give it to air fryers: they survived the hype.

Not all aggressively marketed, overpriced kitchen gadgets have staying power. We’ve all got a Nutribullet or George Foreman grill lurking in the darkest crevice of the loft, forming a support group.

But when it comes to the latest “miraculous” kitchen must-have, over a third of households now have one and the air fryer market is expected to reach nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) worldwide by 2032. TikTok videos of people showcasing their favourite recipes and “hacks” now have a quarter of a billion views. That’s a lot of air fryer chips.