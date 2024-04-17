Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Food Focus

Even Jamie Oliver’s ridiculous new cooking show can’t kill off our love for air fryers

They’ve taken social media by storm, but as Hannah Twiggs discovers, air fryers are nothing new and the jokes about Oliver’s new show won’t stop the boom. Here, she delves into the fascinating history of what has become Britain’s most-loved kitchen gadget and serves up the recipes you can’t do without

Wednesday 17 April 2024 17:00
Comments
‘Jamie Oliver’s Air Fryer Meals’, basically a two-hour-long advert for Tefal, has become a talking point – and not in a good way
‘Jamie Oliver’s Air Fryer Meals’, basically a two-hour-long advert for Tefal, has become a talking point – and not in a good way (Channel 4)

You have to give it to air fryers: they survived the hype.

Not all aggressively marketed, overpriced kitchen gadgets have staying power. We’ve all got a Nutribullet or George Foreman grill lurking in the darkest crevice of the loft, forming a support group.

But when it comes to the latest “miraculous” kitchen must-have, over a third of households now have one and the air fryer market is expected to reach nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) worldwide by 2032. TikTok videos of people showcasing their favourite recipes and “hacks” now have a quarter of a billion views. That’s a lot of air fryer chips.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in