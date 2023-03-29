Florence Pugh reveals her favourite way to make a martini

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has detailed exactly how she thinks a martini should be made.

The Good Person star spoke about her “dream menu” on the latest episode of the Off Menu podcast with hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

Pugh, 27, chose her perfect starter, main and dessert, as well as what beverages she would like to sip on at the comedians’ “dream restaurant”.

Imagining herself in a “hustling, bustling, cool, classy New York restaurant-bar”, Pugh said: “I’m going to order a wonderful martini and it’s going to be a dry Belvedere vodka martini with a twist, no vermouth, in an extra-cold glass taken from the freezer.

“No vermouth whatsoever,” she reiterated. A martini is usually made with just two ingredients: gin or vodka and vermouth.

Pugh also described her “biggest pet peeve” when ordering a martini at a bar.

“My biggest pet peeve is when they take the glass out [of the freezer] before the cocktail has been finished,” she explained.

“They take it and then they shake the cocktail, and I’m like, well now it’s melting. [It should be] shake, shake, shakey, then finish their chat – because they’re always having a chat while making a cocktail – and then, before pouring it out, take [the glass out of the freezer], strain it. And then I’d order a little bowl of olives.”

The Midsommar star revealed her least favourite beverage while speaking on the podcast, too.

Plain water is Pugh’s least favourite drink because of how “boring” it is.

“I think my problem with [water] is that, this is something we all supposedly need to drink every day of our lives, and it tastes like that,” she complained. “It could taste like elderflower presse, but it doesn’t.”

She continued: “I’m just a bit annoyed that there was no creativity in the creation of water… It could taste like whispering angel, but it doesn’t. It would taste like, honestly, anything [else].

“It’s not flavourless, it’s just boring. Everyone’s like, ‘Just drink some water’, no, I don’t want some water.”

Pugh frequently talks and posts on her social media about her love for food and cooking. She has an Instagram Stories series called Cooking with Flo, where she films herself making her favourite dishes.

Earlier this week, she shared that she has her own cookery show “in the works”.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pugh said: “Due to shooting schedules and it not quite being the right style of show, we had to just put it on a back burner.

But it’s definitely in the works, it’s happening. We’re trying to make something happen.”