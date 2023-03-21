Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has opened up about working with Zach Braff in his new film A Good Person.

Pugh was in a relationship with the Scrubs star from 2019 to 2022, with the couple living together in New York for a period.

The Little Women actor revealed in August of last year that she and Braff had broken up.

During an appearance on Monday night’s (20 March) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pugh spoke about the film, and offered an insight into her post-breakup relationship with Braff.

Discussing A Good Person, Pugh agreed with Fallon’s suggestion that she was Braff’s “muse”, remarking: “He wrote it for me. I was his muse.

“There’s so much ease with reading a script when someone knows how you talk, and how far they can push you, and what you’re capable of doing.”

In the film, Pugh plays a woman whose life is upended by tragedy, and must contend with “grief, guilt and addiction”. Morgan Freeman also stars.

While Pugh and Braff reportedly separated not long after filming the project, she suggested on The Tonight Show that they are still on close talking terms.

Zach Braff directs Florence Pugh on the set of ‘A Good Person' (Jeong Park)

According to Pugh, Braff had dropped her a text message shortly before the show began, with Braff asking her to “tell Mammy I love him” – an accidental misspelling of Fallon’s name.

Braff also spoke to Adam White in an interview for The Independent .

“I wrote A Good Person for Florence,” he said. “And because Florence was my partner at the time and… she’s just… I mean, all of her talent! I was like, ‘I’ve gotta write something for her’.”

A Good Person is in cinemas from 24 March, and is available on Sky Cinema from 28 April.