The silly season is synonymous with consumption – food, booze, gifts and everything in between. This is not something to shy away from. Rather, it’s a tradition to embrace, especially after the past two years we’ve had. There is truly no better way to tie off the end of the year than by eating your way through the country’s best Christmas specials.

And trust me, there’s a lot of them. I’m not sure if it’s making up for lost time last year, but it seems like every man and their dog is jumping head first into the festive spirit in 2021. I mean, Christmas sandwiches were coming out in September (which is, on all counts, far too early. You have to wait for Halloween to finish at least.)

From turkey dinners to hot toddies, we’ve rounded up our pick of the tastiest festive specials this year. Restraint can wait until the new year.

(Pastaio)

This was always going to draw me in as it combines two of my biggest loves: Christmas dinner and Italian food. Pastaio have unsurprisingly brought their creativity to the partnership, with Brussels sprout gnocchi and duck and turkey ragu gracing the menu, alongside a festive take on their classic slushies. No gimmicks here, just wonderful, seasonal food.

(Honest Burgers)

On the subject of gimmicks, the Christmas sandwich is perhaps the ultimate gimmick of all. Not that I’m complaining; I’m quite partial to a stuffing/turkey/cranberry sauce pairing, but when you try and turn this into a burger… well, it could come across as less than ideal. Honest Burgers have truly debunked this concept, though, with their CHRISTMAS burger, mainly made festive thanks to the addition of deep-fried camembert and cranberry sauce. There’s also a vegan option for the meat-free among us. You’ll never look at a Pret sandwich the same way again.

One of the more exciting spirit launches this year, Spearhead is the first black-owned African spirits company that has been slowly amassing awards and notoriety since Vusa Vodka and Bayab Gin came to market. Utilising regional botanicals and highlighting the unique flavours of Africa’s varying terrains and countries, Spearhead is filling a huge gap in the market and highlighting the industry’s long history of overlooking the skills and craftsmanship in Africa. Whether your friend is more of a gin or vodka lover, these bottles will make a worthy addition to their drinks cabinet.

I am a little biased on this one because I get a slightly unhealthy level of joy from pulling off the Christmas day meal. But for those of you who detest the sight of the kitchen, or simply want more time to hug your loved ones and indulge in the jolliness of Christmas spirit, Dishpatch has a selection of finish-at-home Christmas menus from the likes of Murano, 10 Greek Street and Hoppers. All you need to worry about is opening the wine.

Ever since reading Stanley Tucci’s book I have been obsessed with the Italian Christmas Eve tradition of Feast of the Seven Fishes. A wonderful interlude in the meat-heavy festive traditions we have here in the UK, I would say this kind of meal would be fitting throughout the season, and who better to hand the reins to than Rick Stein, king of seafood himself? Whether heading to one of the restaurants or opting for a Stein’s at Home feast, you’ll see why the Tucci family take this tradition so seriously.

Seating groups of up to 18 people on their communal table, Top Cuvee is the perfect place to celebrate in a group with your natural wine-loving mates. Serving a set menu inspired by the team’s favourite restaurants in Paris, this is the perfect wine-oriented celebration spot. Expect to dine on dishes like jerusalem artichokes with burnt leek mayo and quince and madeira.

(Top Cuvee)

The Cuvee natural wine santa hamper is a dream gift for that friend who has everything or someone who just truly loves their natural wine. Consisting of wine, chocolate and olives, this is everything one could need for the cosy January days.

The special Christmas menus at Petersham Nurseries will draw on Italian influences utilising seasonal British produce. But the real drawcard here is the wreath making events they’re running throughout the month. I couldn’t think of a more jolly Christmas day than to fuel up on festive fare before DIY-ing a beautiful decoration (never mind the fare, my wreath making skills are subpar). All you need is some mulled wine to top things off.

Different Kind have an amazing ethos: they employ refugees and ex-offenders, support female farmers and generally source products that have a positive social and environmental impact. Their Christmas hamper is £50 and features a range of goodies from tea and coffee to chocolate. Don’t just give well this Christmas – do good too.

We all know someone like it; the mate that seems to have everything and is impossible to buy for. Often my go-to will be a restaurant voucher, but I seem to have found the perfect solution: Flor’s bread subscription service. With options to choose how often you want to send and the ability to add pastries and coffee to the basket, this is the perfect present for the sourdough-lover in your life.

This one is very close to my heart, but I truly feel there is no better addition to your Christmas dinner than a good New Zealand wine. Whether it’s a classic sauvignon blanc with your starters or a pinot noir to finish, Specialist Cellars stock bottles from some of the country’s best vineyards (and a few from Australia too) that are a shoe-in to impress your guests.

Don’t even think about cooking a turkey until 25 December

I am a fairly firm believer that all socialising before the big day itself should take place outside of the home. Firstly, hospitality needs our business more than ever this year and secondly, you need to save up your culinary energy for what inevitably ends up being a slightly hellish cooking experience. Also, there is a swathe of inventive and exciting festive menus being served up this year. Notable additions include Dishoom, the recently opened Manteca, Cafe Murano, Hoppers and BAO.

Spoil everyone you love with a Christmas Hamper

(Iberica)

There is arguably no better gift than a box loaded with goodies, especially for any foodie friends in your life. The hamper seems to come into its own around Christmas time with all your favourite spots throwing together a bunch of their best bits in gifting form. Iberica sells one packed full of Spanish goodies to break the monotony of traditional Christmas bites, and happens to include some of the best chorizo I’ve eaten in a while. Rick Stein offers a truly Christmassy one, with wine, Christmas pudding and oat cakes to top up all aspects of your Christmas dinner. Sam’s Riverside is sending out a bunch, some of which include candles for that extra special touch. Big Night has curated a few options that include bits from much-loved brands like Ottolenghi, Oranj wine and Perello olives.

Quietly taking over London’s foodie destinations, Rudie’s are a go-to for jerk chicken and Caribbean flavours. While perhaps not the most instinctive partnership for a christmas meal, Rudie’s has got in the proper yuletide spirit with a range of festive offerings at their seven sights around the city. From jerk turkey to festive cocktails, it’ll bring the heat when the UK is lacking in anything of the sort.

While Christmas might be intrinsically linked with meat, the rise in popularity that veganism has seen in recent years means there’s more plant-based festive options than ever. Holy Carrot are putting together a vegan, gluten and refined sugar-free festive menu that is a virtuous alternative to the classic Christmas feasting.

Roaring fire, sprawling stately home, countryside setting... a Christmas afternoon tea at Coworth Park is basically a scene from The Holiday plucked from Hollywood’s fantasy of England at Christmas-time. There will be a pianist playing festive tunes and fluffy scones galore.