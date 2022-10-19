Susanna Reid praises James Corden for apologising to Balthazar owner
‘The Late Late Show’ host was temporarily banned from the New York City restaurant
Susanna Reid has praised James Corden for apologising after he was banned from a New York City restaurant for alleged mistreatment of staff.
The comedian made headlines this week after Keith McNally, the owner of French eatery Balthazar, branded Corden a “tiny cretin of a man”.
McNally alleged that Corden was “the most abusive customer” Balthazar waiters had served since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.
In a follow-up post, shared on Tuesday (18 October), McNalley said Corden was no longer banned after he called him and “apologised profusely”.
Discussing the events onGood Morning Britainon Wednesday (19 October), host Susanna Reid praised Corden for apologising to the restaurant.
“Good on James Corden for apologising,” Reid said.
In his initial post about Corden, McNalley claimed Corden had eaten at Balthazar in June and, after eating his main course, had shown a hair to the manager.
McNalley said hair in food was “diabolical, it happens very occasionally in all restaurants”.
He claimed Corden was “extremely nasty” and allegedly said: “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that’.”
The restaurateur also claimed Corden had been rude to staff over an omelette during a visit on 9 October.
In his follow-up post, McNalley announced a U-turn on his earlier decision, and said that Corden was no longer “86’d” from the venue.
“James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” McNalley wrote.
“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar,” he joked.
“No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. All is Forgiven.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies