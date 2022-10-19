Susanna Reid praises James Corden for apologising to Balthazar owner

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Susanna Reid has praised James Corden for apologising after he was banned from a New York City restaurant for alleged mistreatment of staff.

The comedian made headlines this week after Keith McNally, the owner of French eatery Balthazar, branded Corden a “tiny cretin of a man”.

McNally alleged that Corden was “the most abusive customer” Balthazar waiters had served since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

In a follow-up post, shared on Tuesday (18 October), McNalley said Corden was no longer banned after he called him and “apologised profusely”.

Discussing the events onGood Morning Britainon Wednesday (19 October), host Susanna Reid praised Corden for apologising to the restaurant.

“Good on James Corden for apologising,” Reid said.

In his initial post about Corden, McNalley claimed Corden had eaten at Balthazar in June and, after eating his main course, had shown a hair to the manager.

McNalley said hair in food was “diabolical, it happens very occasionally in all restaurants”.

He claimed Corden was “extremely nasty” and allegedly said: “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that’.”

The restaurateur also claimed Corden had been rude to staff over an omelette during a visit on 9 October.

In his follow-up post, McNalley announced a U-turn on his earlier decision, and said that Corden was no longer “86’d” from the venue.

“James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” McNalley wrote.

“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar,” he joked.

“No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. All is Forgiven.”