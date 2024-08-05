Jessica Chastain complains about Uber Eats canceling her food delivery

Support truly

Even Jessica Chastain has issues when it comes to food delivery apps.

The actor, 47, issued a public service announcement on August 3 after she experienced difficulties with Uber Eats, a popular online food ordering and delivery app. In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, the Oscar winner asked her fans for “good recommendations for delivery apps” after allegedly waiting over an hour for her food to be delivered.

“Who has good recommendations for delivery apps that actually deliver food? I used to be a @UberEats gal but I’m done now,” Chastain said, in a post that’s been viewed more than one million times. “They got me twice today. Lunch took an hour and [a] half after choosing from the 30min order window. Then again at dinner I ordered for a 30min delivery, waited over an hour, and then was notified that it was canceled.

“I literally CAN’T with this app anymore,” she added. “So what’s good folks?”

While some fans shared their food delivery app recommendations for Chastain, such as GrubHub and Doordash, others were simply taken aback by the Interstellar star’s “normal person” complaints.

“Kinda obsessed with Jessica Chastain acting like a normal person complaining about a delivery app lol,” one person wrote on X in response.

“I just find it fascinating that an A-list, Oscar-winning celebrity has the same problems we do,” another user agreed.

“The stars have Uber Eats woes like the rest of us,” a third shared, while someone else jokingly posted: “She tweets like my suburban mother-of-three cousin.”

Replying to Chastain’s post, the official account for Uber Support apologized directly for the order delays. “Hi Jessica, we’re so sorry for letting you down with these two orders,” Uber Support said. “Please DM us the phone number/email associated with your Uber account so we can look into this.”

Another fan suggested that the Zero Dark Thirty actor should “call the place directly” to place an order for food delivery, adding: “Worth a shot.”

This isn’t the first time Chastain has gone viral online. Last September, the Help star enjoyed a late-night dance party with fellow actor Jeremy Strong during Milan Fashion Week in Italy. A video posted to her Instagram showed both Chastain and the Succession actor wearing black sunglasses and dancing as Madonna’s 2005 hit “Hung Up” played in the background.

“This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM,” Chastain captioned the video.

“I‘m obsessed, this is incredible,” one fan replied to the video, while another person wrote: “I would do whatever in this world if it meant I could be there.”

“I just want to dance to girly pop songs with Jeremy Strong, is that too much to ask????” said someone else.

Last week, Chastain was spotted in Paris, France, for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She was seen at Bercy Arena on July 28, where star gymnast Simone Biles made her return to the Olympics during the women’s gymnastics qualifications. The 27-year-old athlete has since taken home four medals for Team USA throughout this year’s games, including three golds.