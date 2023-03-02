M&S apologises for displaying toxic daffodils alongside vegetables

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marks & Spencer has apologised after one of its stores displayed daffodils in the same space as spring onions under a banner with the words “seasonal favourites”.

The retailer said there had been a “genuine error” after botanist James Wong pointed out on Twitter that daffodils are not edible and are poisonous.

He shared photographs of the display on Twitter and warned: “Daffodils are the single most common cause of plant-based poisoning as people mistake their bulbs (even cut flower buds) for crops in the onion family.

“Daffodils are filled with microscopic crystals, so biting into one is like swallowing a box of tiny needles. Properly nasty,” Wong added. He called for M&S to provide better training for their staff about the dangers of daffodils.

In response to his tweet, an M&S spokesperson said: “Thanks for flagging this with us, James. Colleagues are aware not to display daffodils next to produce and this was a genuine error in one of our stores.

“We have contacted the store and the signage has been updated and onions moved.

“As a precaution, we’re reminding all stores to make sure the flowers are displayed properly. Customer safety is our priority and all daffodils have an on-pack warning that they are not safe to consume.”

In 2015, Public Health England issued a letter to major retailers, warning them that daffodils could be confused with onions or Chinese vegetables.

It said that the popular spring flowers contain toxic alkaloids that can cause severe vomiting and their consumption was an “emerging risk”.

The letter said: “Each spring, stores such as yours provide a wide selection of flowers, particularly cut daffodils and daffodil bulbs.

“Unfortunately there are rare occasions when the bulbs are mistaken for onions, and the stems or leaves are mistaken for a type of vegetable popular in China.

“We are asking you, along with all other major supermarkets, to ensure that daffodils, both the bulbs from which they sprout and the cut variety too, are displayed well away from the produce or fruit and vegetable area.”