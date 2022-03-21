Mother’s Day: The ultimate guide to treating foodie mums

It’s not too late to book a table, send a gift or plan a delicious feast for your mum this Mother’s Day.

From tasting menus and afternoon teas to delicious gifts and a day off from the kids, we’ve rounded up the best foodie options to spoil the leading lady (and, by association, yourself) in your life this weekend.

Take her out

Chameleon

Set within a spectacular neoclassical church, Chameleon is inviting mums to immerse themselves in the newly opened God’s Garden. This setting highlights its floral surroundings curated by the resident florists, Floward.

chameleon.london

Garden House

The beautiful restaurant within Graduate Cambridge, nestled on the banks of the River Cam, is celebrating Mother’s Day with Sunday roast and afternoon tea menus from executive chef Adam Wood. With stunning views and tranquil surroundings, Garden House is the perfect space for a memorable Mother’s Day experience.

gardenhousecambridge.co.uk

Holy Carrot

Those with vegan mums, rejoice! Holy Carrot is launching a brand new Sunday brunch menu this Mother’s Day featuring a selection of newly created plant-based dishes. The menu does not officially launch until April so this event offers the chance to treat your mum to a culinary sneak peek.

holycarrot.co.uk

Mirror Room

The stylish, all-day dining room housed inside luxury hotel Rosewood London will offer a special Mother’s Day brunch menu. Mirror Room’s current Yayoi Kusama-inspired afternoon tea will also receive a twist for the occasion.

rosewoodhotels.com

STK Steakhouse

Famous for its fine dining, expertly crafted cocktails and contemporary American cuisine, STK Steakhouse’s special menu, Mother’s Day brunch and Sunday roast are all perfect for those looking to party with their mamas.

stksteakhouse.com

The Alice

Oxford’s all-day dining restaurant and bar set within the Randolph Hotel is celebrating Mother’s Day with Sunday roast and afternoon tea menus from chef Chris Emery. Adjoining The Alice is The Snug, a cocktail lounge with the spirit of a bohemian English library.

thealiceoxford.com

The Seafood Bar

Are you ballin’ on a budget but still want to impress your mum with a decadent display? The Seafood Bar is spoiling mums on Mother’s Day with a free platter of oysters and a glass of champagne.

theseafoodbar.com

Wild Honey

Usually closed on Sundays, the Michelin-starred Wild Honey is opening its doors this Mother’s Day to give mums an exclusive, gift-wrapped present in addition to its distinctive modern European menu.

wildhoneystjames.co.uk

Sam’s Riverside

The restaurant will be offering homemade chocolate truffles for every mum, a new cocktail (raspberry and lychee bellini) and extended opening hours on the Sunday, while Sam’s Larder will stock flowers, chocolates, small gifts and greetings card, Mother’s Day breakfast boxes to enjoy at home (from £40), plus two hampers – the Mother’s Day Hamper (£120) and the Mother’s Day Luxury Hamper (£250).

samsriverside.co.uk

Sycamore Vino Cucina

The authentic Covent Garden Italian is celebrating motherhood with the launch of their Amore Nonna Campaign. Translating as “Love Grandmother” in Italian, the restaurant will showcase a unique twist on traditional celebrations by honouring the matriarch of the family. The eatery will be serving up limited edition dishes inspired by head chef Rafael Liuth’s own nonna, as well as the region of Lombardy.

middleeight.com

London Hilton, Park Lane

Taking place in Podium Restaurant and Bar, the Mother’s Day afternoon tea is a delectable assortment of sweet and savoury nibbles. And for that extra dose of sparkle, the Hilton team will be on hand to fill flutes with a glass of Pommery bubbles.

podiumrestaurant.com

Upstairs at Trinity

The Michelin-starred Trinity will be offering a fabulous Mother’s Day menu from £50 per person, which includes English asparagus with warm semi-smoked salmon and a soft pheasant egg, herb crusted rack of lamb with Boulanger potatoes, and warm polenta cake with rose, pistachio and almonds.

trinity-upstairs.co.uk

Hoppers

This Mother’s Day, Hoppers will be serving a special Burgher Lamprais, inspired by the Dutch Burgher community in Sri Lanka, as well as a Guava Achcharu Bellini, alongside all the regular Hoppers favourites.

hopperslondon.com

Fenchurch Restaurant, Sky Garden

Spoil Mum with a sky-high dining experience at Fenchurch, located on level 37 of London’s Sky Garden. Head chef Michael Carr’s five-course tasting menu (£85pp, plus £47pp for wine pairing) features exquisitely flavoured and playfully presented dishes.

skygarden.london

Benares, Mayfair

All mums are stars, so this weekend treat her to a Michelin-starred tasting menu in the heart of Mayfair. Benares will be opening its doors specially on Mothering Sunday to celebrate leading ladies with an eight-course tasting menu, perfect for an indulgent Sunday lunch.

benaresrestaurant.com

RAI, Fitzrovia

The new creative and modern fusion concept from critically acclaimed chef Padam Raj Rai is pulling out all the stops this Mother’s Day with an extravagant 10-course tasting menu featuring some of the finest ingredients from Japan and around the world.

rairestaurant.com

Junsei, Marylebone

London’s favourite yakitori hotspot will be offering a lunchtime omakase tasting menu (£50pp) designed for families to enjoy together. From perfectly grilled skewers to traditional donburi bowls, the meal will take guests on a culinary journey celebrating some of Japan’s most revered ingredients and flavours.

junsei.co.uk

Carluccio’s

Carluccio’s is celebrating festa della mamma with a delicious limited-edition three-course menu showcasing quality ingredients from across Italy. Priced at £34pp, the meal with kick off with a glass of Bole sparkling Italian wine and nibbles.

carluccios.com

FishWorks

FishWorks are offering a specially created menu from £37.50pp showcasing the freshest British fish and seafood. Available across all three restaurants - Marylebone, Covent Garden and Mayfair’s Swallow Street - guests can choose from starters of lightly seared king scallops or fresh Jersey oysters; mains of filleted sea bream and grilled whole lobster; followed by a choice of desserts.

fishworks.co.uk

Aquavit London, St James’ Market

Treat your mum to a stunning Scandinavian feast at Aquavit London. Created by head chef Jonas Karlsson, choose from a selection of spectacular starters including langoustine soup and matjes herring, and mains of roasted cod in saffron butter with mussels and samphire, or duck Rydberg with caramelised onion puree and a 63-degree egg.

aquavitrestaurants.com

Plum + Spilt Milk, Great Northern Hotel

The restaurant at the Great Northern Hotel in King’s Cross will be offering a special two (£40pp) or three (£45pp) course set menu and a complimentary glass of champagne for mums this weekend.

gnhlondon.com

Ganymede, Belgravia

Enjoy quality time with your mum over a decadent roast dinner at Belgravia’s newest hotspot. Take your pick from dishes such as crispy suckling pork belly, roast sirloin of beef or fillet of Cornish hake. As an extra treat, all mums will be offered a glass of complimentary fizz when dining. If you can’t get a booking, you can also get a spectacular roast at their sister site The Hunter’s Moon in South Kensington.

ganymedelondon.co.uk

116 Pall Mall, St James’

Set within the opulent Carlton brasserie, raise a glass with your mum over a special two or three-course Sunday roast menu. Price from £40 per person, the meal will be accompanied by a glass of Searcys Selected Cuvee Rose Champagne.

116pallmall.com

The Londoner Hotel

To celebrate its first Mother’s Day, London’s newest celebrity hotspot and super boutique hotel The Londoner is offering mums the chance to enjoy the ultimate indulgence: an afternoon without the kids! Partnering with legendary children’s entertainers Sharky and George, The Londoner will offer complimentary children’s entertainment for ages four to 11 in the hotel’s courtyard between 1 and 3pm to mums booked in for afternoon tea or lunch in Whitcomb’s. Plus, fizz on arrival.

thelondoner.com

Send her something delicious

Brindisa

Treat your mum to some of the finest Spanish fare this Mother’s Day. A variety of gorgeous hampers and delicious treats, hand selected by Brindisa founder Monika Linton, are available to buy online.

brindisa.com

José Pizarro gift set

Chef José Pizarro has put together a beautiful gift set of a delicious bottle of sparkling wine along with a box of Rabitos Royale premium chocolate figs, a cult Spanish dinner treat.

josepizarro.com

Ottolenghi hamper

This year, the Ottolenghi hamper with feature many never-before-seen products, alongside old favourites. Think decadent baked sweet treats, specially designed to treat Mum, whether you can be with her on the day or not.

ottolenghi.co.uk

No 3 x Hummingbird Bakery

For gin-loving mums who truly deserve the best, No 3 Gin and the Hummingbird Bakery have collaborated to present a limited edition gin and cupcake gift box this Mother’s Day. The exclusive box comprises six cupcakes with flavours inspired by classic cocktails and a bottle of No 3 gin.

hummingbirdbakery.com

Cook her a feast

SUPPER London

Sit back and let SUPPER London do all the work this Mother’s Day. The delivery service partners with many of London’s leading restaurants and high-profile food retailers, making it possible to order a range of tasty options throughout the day.

supper.london

Dishpatch

What better way to pamper mum than a doorstop delivery from breakfast legends, The Good Egg, or an Aussie feast with a twist from Wander? This Mother’s Day, original at-home meal kit specialists Dishpatch, have collaborated with some of the country’s most-loved restaurants, for a series of menus that require very little effort to ensure success – so Mum can well and truly put her feet up, even if you can’t be with her.

dishpatch.co.uk