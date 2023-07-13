Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s nothing better than french fries. Now, foodies can snag the delicious treat free of charge (or discounted) on National French Fry Day 2023.

National French Fry Day is celebrated in the US on Thursday 13 July. However, the exact date of this special holiday is still unclear. Many restaurants have petitioned to move National French Fry Day to the second Friday in July so that it’s always observed on a fry-day.

Luckily for us, not all fast food chains have caught on yet, meaning many establishments are celebrating National French Fry Day all weekend long by giving away an order of their beloved crispy, golden fries. McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and more are all participating in the giveaway, but not all chains are made the same.

Here’s how to get free french fries on National French Fry Day.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s announced it will be giving away complimentary french fries of any size on National French Fry Day via the McDonald’s app. Customers will need to make an account on the smartphone app, where they will be able to place an order for the free fries, no purchase necessary.

Burger King

At Burger King, members of the chain’s Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of fries of any size with any purchase via the app or BK.com.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is celebrating National French Fry Day for the next three days until Sunday, 16 July. There, customers can receive a free order of fries, any size, with any purchase made using the Wendy’s app. Wendy’s will also be participating in National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, where fans can get a free small Frosty with purchase of a small order of fries through Grubhub.

Checkers and Rally’s

Checkers and Rally’s is offering Rewards App members a free order of extra large fries from Friday through Sunday.

Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s

When customers buy french fries on National French Fry day on the Carl’s Jr or Hardee’s app, they will be rewarded with free small fries each day for the rest of the year with a minimum $1 purchase.

Del Taco

Del Taco is giving away many deals through Sunday, including free medium fries with any $3 purchase through its Del Yeah! Rewards loyalty program.

Fatburger

Customers can receive a free order of Fat or Skinny fries with any purchase through Sunday. The offer can be redeemed in-store or online with the code FrenchFryDay23.

Heinz

Of course, the world’s most popular ketchup brand is also participating in National French Fry Day. This year, the company partnered with UberEats to offer $5.70 off on orders that include french fries at participating restaurants nationwide – Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, BurgerFi, Carl’s Jr, Checkers, Chili’s, Freddy’s, Hardee’s, IHOP, and MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes. When UberEats customers choose a participating restaurant on the app and place any order that includes fries, a $5.70 discount will be applied at checkout.

Jack in the Box

On Thursday, members of the Jack Pack loyalty program can get a free large order of regular or curly fries with a $15 minimum purchase.

Smashburger

For National French Fry Day, Smashburger is giving away a free order of Smashfries, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries with any purchase – no minimum purchase required. The offer can be redeemed in-store or online by using the code FRIES.