Courteney Cox shares hilarious video of McDonald’s Grimace shake ‘effect’

Courteney Cox has shared a hilarious video about the ‘effects’ of McDonald’s Grimace shake.

Grimace has been a mascot in McDonald’s marketing for decades and the fast food giant honoured the 52nd birthday of the character by releasing the berry-flavoured Grimace shake in the US.

Shortly after its release, a new trend took over TikTok in which people would try the beverage and pretend to take a sip before something horrible happens to them.

In the video, the Friends’s actress tastes the beverage saying she doesn’t see the ‘big deal’ with it, although her dog has a different reaction and soon transforms into a giant monster.