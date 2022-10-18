Seven stunning drinks to order if you want a Negroni Sbagliato but don’t like Campari

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the mouthful cocktail that has taken the internet by storm: negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it. Ever since a clip of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks went viral, people can’t stop obsessing over the negroni sbagliato – or rather, how D’Arcy orders the drink in their signature raspy voice.

Now, cocktail bars everywhere are stocking up on ingredients to make the viral drink, which includes Campari, sweet vermouth, and sparkling wine instead of the traditional gin. But there is one key factor to a negroni that people seem to be forgetting: Campari is an acquired taste.

For the uninitiated, Campari is a bitter Italian liqueur, often considered an apéritif for its blend of herbs and fruits. Its bright red colour is misleading and often mistaken for Aperol, a much sweeter liqueur. Rather, Campari has a strong bitter taste with citrus notes, and a jaw-dropping alcohol content: from 20.5 per cent to 28 per cent ABV.

Campari – which was invented in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novare, Italy – can be sipped alone or over ice, but it’s most famous for being used in classic cocktails like the negroni and Americano. For those who are wary of Campari’s bittersweet taste, or have simply sworn it off altogether, there are many cocktail creations that capture the allure of a negroni sbagliato, without actually using Campari.

Here’s a list of seven cocktails that, much like Olivia Cooke, will make you say: “Oh, stunning!”

Negroni Bianco

The difference between a Negroni and a Negroni bianco is mainly in the name. Instead of the classic Negroni’s blood orange colour, a Negroni bianco swaps Campari for a bianco vermouth and adds a white wine apéritif. To make a white Negroni, mix together equal parts dry gin, Italian white vermouth – such as Carpano Bianco or Luxardo’s Bitter Bianco – and white wine apéritif, like Lillet Blanc or Cocchi Americano.

A Negroni Bianco replaces Campari with white vermouth and white wine apéritif (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Aperol Negroni

An Aperol Negroni, sometimes called a Contessa, is a much lighter, sweeter version of the traditional Negroni. It uses Aperol instead of Campari and is super easy to make, using just gin, sweet vermouth, and Aperol with an orange slice to garnish.

Count Mast Negroni

Jägermeister has created its own version of the Negroni, called the Count Mast cocktail. The drink requires equal parts Jägermeister, gin, and sweet vermouth for an herbaceous, licorice-scented aroma with less bitterness and more body.

Cynar Negroni

The Cynar Negroni is a spin on the classic Negroni, using an Italian amari known as Cynar. Surprisingly, the primary ingredient found in Cynar is artichoke. But its dark brown colour is offset by its bittersweet flavour. To make a Cynar Negroni, combine equal parts Cynar, gin, and sweet vermouth.

Cynar is an Italian bitter apéritif made from artichokes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MonteNegroni

Instead of Campari, the MonteNegroni is made using Amaro Montenegro. Amaro Montenegro is a traditional Italian amaro or bitter liqueur invented in 1895 from a secret blend of 40 different herbs, fruits and botanicals. The MonteNegroni calls for two parts of Amaro Montenegro, one part sweet vermouth, one part gin, and two drops of angostura bitter.

Cardinale

Supposedly dating back to Rome in the 1950s, the Cardinale cocktail is a descendant of the Negroni. This dry drink swaps Campari for Contratto Bitter, and sweet vermouth for dry vermouth. The recipe also tweaks the drink ratio. The Cardinale cocktail is made using one ounce gin, 3/4 ounce Contratto Bitter, and 3/4 ounce dry vermouth.

Cappelletti Negroni

Aperitivo Cappelletti is one of the most well-known substitutes for Campari. This aperitif is somewhat similar in its colour and bitterness to Campari. However, it leans towards the sweeter side, which explains why it’s often used in a spritz. If Campari is too much for your taste, try replacing it with Cappelletti in your next Negroni Sbagliato.