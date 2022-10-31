Afternoon tea ‘expert’ reveals correct way to pronounce ‘scone’

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An afternoon tea “expert” has revealed what she believes is the correct way to pronounce “scone”, and has clarified whether jam or cream should be put on the baked treat first.

Jane Malyon, 65, runs the English Cream Tea Company which sells afternoon tea hampers. She has tasted hundreds of different teas, scones, james and finger sandwiches to find the perfect combination.

Malyon, who also gives talks about how to do a proper British afternoon tea, said that scone should rhyme with “cone” and that cream should be placed on first before jam, ending the age-old debate.

“My world is spent answering ‘scone’ vs ‘scon’,” Malyon explained. “I say it like ‘cone’ personally but Her Majesty did always say ‘scon’.

“I think more people say ‘scone’ but the ones who say ‘scon’ swear they’re the only ones that say it right. Posh people definitely say ‘scon’, but ultimately both are valid.”

As for whether to put the cream or jam on first – the Cornish say jam while Devon dwellers say cream – Malyon said: “I do cream first, but I’m fickle, I feel drawn to putting the dairy on first.

“But the fierce side come out fighting for jam first. If you say cream first, they’re all over you like a rash.”

Malyon added that her favourite cakes in an afternoon tea are a mille-feuille and a coffee and walnut slice, while her favourite sandwich is “smoked salmon with lots of lemon and black pepper”.

(James Linsell-Clark/ SWNS)

Malyon says the perfect time for an afternoon tea is 1pm, and that it should be treated as a meal, not a snack.

“It’s not just about the food and drink, but sitting down with others and taking a break from the craziness of life,” she added.

“It’s about giving each other your time and attention. Pouring each other’s tea, offering round jam tarts, it’s about consideration and niceness rather than just your own plate. There’s no other meal like it."

Jane’s 8 tips and tricks for preparing a classic British afternoon tea

Prepare sandwiches the day before with generous fillings and lots of seasoning and butter. Cut them on the day but leave them well-covered with a damp kitchen towel and clingfilm until the last moment to prevent them going dry. Aim for three choices of cake minimum and offer contrasts. For example, don’t offer three different types of sponge, you want different textures. Put darker sandwich fillings into white bread, such as ham and mustard, and lighter coloured fillings into brown bread, such as egg mayonnaise or cheddar and onion relish, for contrast. Always think about garnishes to lift the appearance of the savoury or sweet goodies. For savoury, add thin slices of red pepper with a sprig of rosemary through it, radish “waterlilies” or cherry tomato halves. For sweet, add mint sprigs and halved strawberries. It makes everything look fresher and more appetising. Have more than one type of tea to offer, such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast and perhaps green tea, to cater to everyone’s preferences. Consider a non-carbohydrate course such as little teacups of colourful jellies to refresh the palate and enjoy between the savoury and sweet treats. Scones are at their best when served plump and warm. Microwaving them isn’t as good as warming them in a “normal” oven for a short while before offering. Be generous with the jam and clotted cream offered. Allow enough for people to slather it on well. Cream teas are a great British tradition and should be fully enjoyed.

Additional reporting by SWNS