When the last cracker has been pulled, the final toast raised and the Christmas feast cleared away, one pressing question lingers: what to do with the mountain of leftovers staring back from the fridge?

The art of reimagining festive scraps is as much a part of the season as decorating the tree or debating whether Die Hard is a Christmas film. Waste not, want not – that’s the mantra of any savvy holiday host.

But let’s be clear: these aren’t just tired reheats or next-day sandwiches (though, we’ve got a cracker of a toastie recipe if that’s your jam). This is about giving your leftovers a new lease of life.

Turkey isn’t just turkey – it’s the star of a green curry bursting with spice or a Mexican-inspired carnitas taco. Those sprouts? A revelation when paired with garam masala or pancetta in a noodle stir-fry. And for the sweet-toothed, Christmas pudding transforms into playful pops or a decadent yule log worthy of a centrepiece.

Whether you’re feeding a crowd or indulging solo in the quiet post-Christmas calm, these dishes ensure no morsel goes to waste – and may even outshine the big day’s feast. After all, Christmas isn’t over until the fridge is empty.

Chocolate orange yule log with leftover Christmas pudding

open image in gallery A festive centrepiece that turns leftovers into a show-stopping dessert, blending nostalgia with indulgence ( Gousto )

Serves: 8-10

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

3 eggs (separated into yolks and whites)

75g caster sugar

1 tbsp cocoa powder

50g plain flour

For the filling:

150ml brandy cream (or double cream)

30g icing sugar

200g Christmas pudding

For the topping:

150g unsalted butter (softened)

150g icing sugar

75g Terry’s Chocolate Orange Dark

75g Terry’s Chocolate Orange Milk

Extra icing sugar to garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C (fan)/400F/gas 6.

2. Line a 9 x 13in baking tray with non-stick baking parchment.

3. Add the egg whites to a stand mixer and beat until stiff peaks form, then turn off and keep to one side.

4. Add the egg yolks to a separate large bowl with the caster sugar and mix well with a wooden spoon or until combined.

5. Sift the cocoa powder into the egg yolks and mix together again.

6. Using a large metal spoon, carefully fold the egg whites through the egg yolk mixture (make sure you don’t knock out too much air!) until well combined.

7. Sift over the plain flour and fold through carefully.

8. Spread the cake mix evenly onto the baking tray, then put into the oven. Bake for 10-11 min or until the cake is cooked through.

9. Once cooked, remove the tray from the oven and keep aside for 2 min.

10. Place a clean tea towel over the baking tray, then flip the cake over. Whilst the cake is still hot, use the tea towel to help you roll the cake lengthways into a tight log shape. Leave aside like this until completely cool.

11. Meanwhile, whip the brandy cream in a stand mixer with the icing sugar until soft peaks form then remove to another bowl (don’t bother washing the stand mixer bowl!).

12. Put the Terry’s chocolate segments into a small heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water – make sure the bowl isn’t touching the water! Stir until melted then remove the bowl from the pan and let cool slightly.

13. Into the same stand mixer, add the softened unsalted butter with the icing sugar. Stir with a spoon, then beat until combined.

14. Slowly pour in the melted chocolate and beat until mixed. This is your chocolate buttercream.

15. Once the cake has cooled, carefully unroll and remove the tea towel.

16. Spread the whipped brandy cream over the cake, then crumble over the leftover Christmas pudding. Re-roll the yule log lengthways, pushing in any filling that falls out, until the seam is underneath the log.

17. Spread the buttercream all over the cake and use a small knife to make lines to resemble a tree log. Trim the ends to neaten then put in the fridge for at least 30 min to set.

18. Dust with some sifted icing sugar, if liked, and serve to your guests!

Recipe from Gousto

Leftover Christmas turkey nuggets

open image in gallery The ultimate comfort snack, turning your Christmas turkey into crisp golden bites with a touch of nostalgia ( Gousto )

Serves: 6

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

250g cooked turkey can be white or dark meat or a mix of the two

2 slices white bread

50ml milk

5g parsley

1 shallot

1 garlic clove

1 egg

50g flour

60g panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Method:

1. Place the slices of bread in a dish, pour over the milk and set to one side. Peel and finely chop the garlic and shallot and finely chop the parsley. Heat a pan with a small amount of oil over a medium heat and fry the onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes until translucent.

2. Add the soaked bread, onion and garlic mixture, parsley and cooked turkey with a pinch of salt and pepper to a food processor and blend until almost smooth.

3. Crack the egg into a shallow bowl and mix well. Add the remaining flour to a plate and season with salt and pepper, then add the panko breadcrumbs to another plate.

4. Remove one-sixth of the mixture at a time and form into a rough nuggets shape. Coat each nugget in the flour, tap off the excess, then add to the beaten egg and finally press it into the breadcrumbs firmly to evenly coat all over.

5. Heat a wide non-stick frying pan (with a matching lid) with 1in of vegetable oil. Fry the nuggets for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the oil and drain on a cooling rack over kitchen roll. Alternatively, you can place them on a baking tray with a drizzle of oil and bake in an oven preheated to 200C/180 fan/gas 6 for 20 minutes.

Recipe from Gousto

Christmas leftovers pot pie

open image in gallery A hearty celebration of festive flavours wrapped in golden puff pastry, making leftovers something to look forward to ( Gousto )

Serves: 6-8

Active time: 30 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients:

320g ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

For the filling:

400-500g cooked turkey meat, torn into bite-size pieces

400-500g mixed roast vegetables, such as potatoes, peas, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, and sprouts

200-300g cooked ham, diced

1 generous handful mixed herbs, such as parsley, thyme, rosemary or tarragon, roughly chopped

For the sauce:

45g butter

2 leeks, washed and roughly chopped

2 tbsp plain flour

250ml leftover gravy and 250ml chicken stock or 500ml chicken stock

3 tsp dijon mustard

200ml pouring cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan).

2. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat, and add the leeks and a little salt.

3. Cook, stirring regularly for about 7 minutes until the leeks have softened.

4. Add the flour and stir for another minute.

5. Add the stock mixture and mustard a little at a time so your sauce doesn’t go lumpy. Then bring to a simmer, stirring continuously for 2 minutes until slightly thickened.

6. Remove from the heat, add the pouring cream and season to taste. Then set aside to cool.

7. Once the sauce is cooled, combine the filling ingredients in a 25cm pie dish and mix well. Pour over the sauce and stir again to mix through.

8. Dust your countertop with a little flour and roll out the pastry a little thinner so it’s a bit bigger than the top of the pie dish.

9. Lightly brush the edge of the pie dish with egg wash and gently lay the pastry over the filling. Trim the overhang with a sharp knife and use a fork to gently press around the edge, securing the pastry to the dish.

10. If you prefer, roll the off-cuts a little thinner, and use them to decorate the top of the pie. Brush the pie top with egg wash and make several small holes with the tip of a sharp knife for steam to escape.

11. Place the pie on a baking tray and bake for 35-45 minutes until the pastry is well risen and golden.

Recipe from Gousto

Leftover pastry mince pies

open image in gallery Tiny festive treasures filled with rich, spiced joy, perfect for sharing or savouring solo ( Gousto )

Makes: 12

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

320g shortcrust pastry (scale up/down the recipe based on how much pastry you have leftover)

250g mincemeat

Egg or milk to glaze

Icing sugar to decorate

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 6/200C/180C fan. Using a 3in cutter (or a glass) cut out 12 circles of pastry and line the holes of a bun tin.

2. Fill each pastry circle with a large teaspoon of mincemeat. Optional – cut out festive shapes from remaining pastry and place on top of the pies.

3. Brush the pastry with beaten egg or milk then place in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before removing and placing on a cooling rack until room temperature. Store in an airtight container.

Recipe from Gousto

Brussels sprout and garam masala tart

open image in gallery A bold twist on tradition, where humble sprouts meet vibrant spices in a crispy pastry embrace ( Gousto )

Serves: 2

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

40g cheddar cheese

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

200g Brussels sprouts

1 tsp nigella seeds

160g puff pastry

5g coriander

2 garlic cloves

1 red chilli

50g lamb’s lettuce

1 brown onion

300g waxy potatoes

20g mango chutney

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C (fan)/gas 6. Boil a full kettle. Add your waxy potatoes to a pot of plenty of boiled water with a pinch of salt and bring to the boil over a high heat. Once boiling, cook for 12-15 min or until fork-tender, then drain and allow to steam.

2. While the potatoes are boiling, peel and finely dice your brown onion. Peel and finely chop (or grate) your garlic. Cut your red chilli in half lengthways, deseed (scrape the seeds out with a teaspoon) and chop finely.

3. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of olive oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the diced onion, chopped garlic, and half the chopped chilli (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!) with a pinch of salt and cook for 5-6 minutes or until softened.

4. Meanwhile, trim the ends from your Brussels sprouts, then finely slice. Once the onion has softened, add your ground turmeric, garam masala and a splash of water and cook for 1 minute. Add the sliced Brussels sprouts to the pan with a knob of butter and cook for 7-8 minutes further or until softened.

5. While the sprouts are softening, grate your cheddar cheese and chop the coriander finely, including the stalks. Once softened, add your mango chutney, grated cheese and half the chopped coriander (save the rest for garnish!). Season with a pinch of salt and a grind of black pepper and give everything a good mix up – this is your Brussels sprout and garam masala tart filling.

6. Dust your work surface with a generous sprinkling of flour. Unwrap your puff pastry and roll it out to approximately 0.5cm thickness with a rolling pin and cut into 1 square per person. Transfer the pastry square to a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and score a 1cm border around the edge of the pastry with a knife. Top the centre of the pastry square with the Brussels sprout & garam masala tart filling.

7. Add the drained potatoes to a baking tray and crush gently. Add a drizzle of olive oil, your nigella seeds and a generous pinch of salt – these are your nigella smashed potatoes.

8. Put the Brussels sprout, garam masala tarts and nigella smashed potatoes in the oven for 15-20 min or until the pastry is golden and cooked through and the potatoes are caramelised.

9. Wash your lamb’s lettuce, then pat dry with kitchen paper. Serve the Brussels sprout and garam masala tart with the nigella smashed potatoes and lamb’s lettuce to the side. Add a drizzle of olive oil and a grind of pepper to the lamb’s lettuce. Top the tart with the remaining chopped coriander and chopped chilli (not a fan of spice? Just add a little!).

Recipe from Gousto

Root vegetable tarte tatin

open image in gallery An earthy yet elegant upside-down tart that transforms leftovers into a masterpiece ( Borough Market )

Ingredients:

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry, thawed if frozen

Leftover root vegetables (parsnips, carrots)

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup water

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tbsp dried or fresh thyme

50-100g herbed soft cheese, or goat’s cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C (200C for fan-assisted ovens).

2. Slice your leftover root vegetables into rounds approximately 1-2cm thick. The thickness of your vegetables will determine how many you require. On average this may be 3 full-sized carrots and 2 full-sized parsnips.

3. Prepare a round 23cm cake tin or pie dish with a sheet of baking paper at the base. Using the base of your pie dish as a guide, cut out a circular disc from your puff pastry sheet. Set aside.

4. Add the brown sugar and water to a saucepan. Heat on medium heat until the sugar begins to dissolve. Swirl gently, but do not stir. Once bubbling and syrupy in texture, remove from the heat. This is your caramel.

5. Add the thyme, rosemary and a sprinkle of salt and pepper to the caramel.

6. Gently spread a generous layer of your soft cheese of choice all over the circular puff pastry sheet. Set aside.

7. Arrange the root vegetable slices all over the base of your cake tin or pie dish, minimising the gaps between them. You may find you have too many at this stage, or that you need to slice a few more vegetables to fill the spaces.

8. Pour the caramel mixture all over the root vegetables, as evenly as possible. Place the pastry disc on top, cheese side down. Prick all over gently with a fork, and tuck the edges in at the sides ever so slightly using a blunt knife or a spoon. This will keep the tart intact when you eventually turn it over.

9. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown all over.

10. Remove from the oven and leave to sit for 10 minutes. Place a kitchen towel below where you want to flip the tarte tatin. Invert a large plate over the top of the cake tin or pie dish and using oven gloves, carefully and quickly flip the tarte tatin onto the plate. Garnish with herbs as desired and enjoy the same day!

Recipe from Borough Market

Turkey carnitas

open image in gallery A playful fusion dish giving Christmas turkey a Mexican makeover with vibrant toppings and tangy sprout slaw ( Borough Market )

By: Nadja Auerbach, on behalf of Borough Market

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

For the carnitas:

400-600g leftover turkey, off the bone and shredded

½ yellow onion, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp tomato puree

200ml chicken stock or water

Flour tortillas

Assorted toppings such as mashed avocado, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sour cream and coriander leaves

2-3 limes

For the sprout slaw:

200g Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

20g coriander leaves, chopped

2 tsp caster sugar

½ tsp flaky salt

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp water

1 small clove of garlic, microplaned

Method:

1. Add a drizzle of neutral oil to a frying pan over a medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the sliced onions. Fry for 1-2 mins, then add the crushed garlic. Fry until the onions are translucent and beginning to brown.

2. Add the spices and cook for 1-2 mins until fragrant. Add the tomato puree, oregano and shredded turkey and stir well. Add the stock or water. Depending on how salty the turkey is, you may or may not want to add extra salt. Turn the heat all the way down to low. If your pan has a lid, put it on at this point while you prep your other ingredients. Otherwise, keep an eye on the pan to make sure nothing sticks.

3. Assemble the slaw. Whisk together the sugar, salt, vinegar, water and garlic to make the dressing. Mix the sliced sprouts and coriander in a bowl, add the dressing and set aside for 10 mins.

4. Prepare any toppings you’ve decided to use. Cut the limes into quarters.

5. Heat another frying pan on medium heat without any oil. Add the tortillas one at a time, cooking for 60-90 seconds per side, until browned and warmed through.

6. Assemble the tacos, starting with the turkey mix, then adding your toppings. Squeeze over fresh lime juice and serve immediately with the slaw on the side.

Recipe from Borough Market

Christmas pudding pops

open image in gallery A bite-sized dessert innovation that gives your pudding a playful, decadent second life ( Borough Market )

Ingredients:

Leftover Christmas pudding*

200g white chocolate

Sprinkles or desired decoration

Popsicle sticks

*This recipe uses 400g of leftover Christmas pudding, yielding 12-15 pudding pops. If you have more or less, you may find you need more or less white chocolate.

Method:

1. Using your hands, roll the leftover Christmas pudding into 2-3 inch balls. It should be very sticky. If it is dried out, try microwaving for 10-15 seconds to loosen.

2. Push the popsicle sticks gently into each Christmas pudding ball and mould the pudding around the stick so that it is firmly in place.

3. Roughly chop the white chocolate and add to a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on full power for short bursts (15 seconds), stirring in between so it does not burn.

4. Prepare a baking tray with baking paper. One by one, dip the pudding pops into the melted white chocolate. You can coat them entirely, or just half. Dip in sprinkles, or any other garnish you prefer. Chopped nuts or gold leaf also work well!

5. Place the pudding pops on a baking tray to set. Once all are coated, put in the fridge to harden.

Recipe from Borough Market

Leftover turkey and watercress pie

open image in gallery Creamy, flaky and comforting, this pie proves there’s no such thing as too much turkey ( Lara Jayne Thorpe )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

500g turkey meat, shredded with a fork

80g watercress, chopped

2 x leeks, sliced

150ml crème fraiche

150ml vegetable stock

1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp thyme

1 tsp tarragon

Salt and pepper

Butter

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C and grease a pie dish.

2. Cook the leeks in a little butter over a medium heat until soft, season with the thyme, tarragon, dijon mustard and salt and pepper.

3. Add the vegetable stock and warm for a couple of minutes.

4. Stir through the crème fraiche and watercress, and take off the heat.

5. Add your turkey meat to the mix and stir until incorporated – pour the mixture into your pie dish.

6. Cover with the pastry sheet and trim the edges to fit your dish – you can always use the excess to make some decorations for the top.

7. Bake in the oven for 35-45 mins, until the pastry is golden brown, and the mixture is bubbling away.

Recipe from watercress.co.uk

Loaded leftover Christmas toastie

open image in gallery The ultimate holiday sandwich stack, layered with festive indulgence and perfect for dipping into warm gravy ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 slices of sourdough bread

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp dijon mustard

70g leftover turkey

Pinch of Maldon chilli sea salt

Black pepper

Leftover stuffing

Leftover pigs in blankets

50g sliced Brie

1 tbsp cranberry sauce

A knob of butter

Cornichon and cocktail stick

Warm gravy for dipping, optional

Method:

1. Start by assembling your toasted sandwich. Take each slice of sourdough bread and spread the outside of each with mayonnaise. Then fill by spreading a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, followed by the leftover turkey meat. This is a good point to season the toastie with a pinch of Maldon chilli sea salt and some black pepper.

2. Top this with the sliced-up leftover stuffing and pigs in blankets. Then top with slices of brie. Finally, finish with a generous amount of cranberry sauce then sandwich the top slice of bread on top.

3. Place a heavy-bottomed pan on a medium heat and add the knob of butter. When melted, add your sandwich, then use a heavy weight to press it down. Allow this to cook on one side for approximately three to five minutes before lifting the weight and carefully flipping the sandwich. The other side should be golden and crisp on the bottom. Add the weight back on and cook the other side at the same time.

4. As soon as the toastie is done, remove it from the pan and cut in half. The cheese should be oozy, and you can serve it with a cornichon and cocktail stick in the top. It is delicious served with warm leftover gravy for dunking.

Recipe from Maldon Salt

Turkey green curry

open image in gallery A vibrant, aromatic way to infuse new life into turkey leftovers with Thai-inspired flair ( Saiphin Moore/Rosa’s Thai )

By: Saiphin Moore, founder of Rosa’s Thai

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g leftover turkey, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp green curry paste

400ml coconut milk

1 tbsp palm sugar

2 tbsp fish sauce

3 lime leaves, torn

100g pea aubergines (available online or from Thai supermarkets)

100g Thai aubergines, cut into quarters (or purple aubergines, cut into chunks)

150g cooked bamboo shoots, cut into bite-size pieces

A pinch of sea salt

A handful of basil leaves

To serve: steamed rice

To garnish: 2 red spur chillies (diagonally slice) and some sprigs of basil

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a high heat and add the curry paste. Stir-fry for 10 seconds until fragrant.

2. Reduce the heat to medium and add half the coconut milk. Cook for about 2 minutes until the oil splits and rises to the surface.

3. Add the remaining coconut milk, palm sugar and fish sauce, and season with a pinch of salt. Stir in the lime leaves, pea aubergines, Thai aubergines, leftover turkey and the bamboo shoots. Cook over a medium heat for 5-7 minutes. Stir in the basil leaves.

4. Ladle into serving bowls, garnish each one with some sliced chilli and a sprig of basil. Serve with steamed rice.

Panettone bread and butter pudding

open image in gallery The ultimate festive comfort food, where custard meets golden panettone in caramelised harmony ( Paul Winch-Furness )

By: Chef Jun Tanaka, chef-owner of The Ninth

Ingredients:

Leftover panettone

For the crème anglaise:

500ml milk

500ml double cream

100g sugar

3 eggs

25g vanilla essence

Method:

1. For the anglaise, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Take an oven-proof dish and add a layer of panettone. Ladle some of the anglaise over the panettone.

3. Then add another layer of panettone and some more anglaise. Repeat this process until all the panettone is used up.

4. Bake in the oven at 110C for 45 minutes.

5. Take out of the oven and allow the dish to cool to room temperature.

6. Sprinkle some caster sugar over the top and blow torch until caramelised. Serve with ice cream.

Pigs in blankets pasta

open image in gallery A cosy fusion of British festive favourites and Italian comfort food, ideal for a post-Christmas treat ( Sorted )

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

40g diced pancetta

4 pork sausage

2 tbsp vegetable oil

200g dried pasta

10g fresh sage

30g hard Italian cheese

80g cooked chestnuts

Method:

1. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil – this will be for the pasta later.

2. Tip 40g of pancetta into a large frying pan. Squeeze in the fillings from the casings of 4 sausages and drizzle over 2 tbsp of vegetable oil.

3. Place the pan over a medium heat and allow the fat to render from the meat. Fry for 6-8 minutes, until golden and crisp, tossing and breaking the sausage meat up occasionally. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

4. Tip 200g of pasta into a medium saucepan, add a generous pinch of salt and cover with boiling water from the kettle.

5. Place the pan over a high heat and bring everything up to a boil. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until soft but with a slight bite. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Roll the leaves from 10g of sage up into a sausage shape and thinly slice it crossways into strips.

7. Finely grate 30g of cheese and 80g of chestnuts into a small pile on the same board. Crack on with a bit of washing up if you are still waiting for the pasta.

8. Use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer the pasta straight from its cooking water into the pan with the meat. Toss everything together over a medium heat with 75ml of the pasta's cooking water.

9. Take the pan off the heat and mix through three-quarters of the sage, cheese and chestnuts. The sauce should coat the pasta in a glossy glaze. Add a splash of water if things look a little thick, or return the pan to the stove for a minute if it looks a little loose. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

10. Divide the pasta between plates and top with the remaining sage, cheese and chestnuts. Tuck in!

Recipe from Sorted

Stuffing-style balls with parsnip chestnut mash and spiced apple sauce

open image in gallery A rustic yet refined dish that elevates every festive element to new heights ( Sorted )

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 brown onion

20g unsalted butter

250g loose white potatoes

2 large parsnip

75g panko breadcrumbs

125ml milk

4 pork sausages

10g fresh sage

2 granny smith apple

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp cider vinegar

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground cinnamon

100g cooked chestnuts

50g unsalted butter

Method:

1. Halve, peel and finely dice 1 onion and add it to a large, microwave-safe mixing bowl. Add 20g of butter and cover with cling film.

2. Microwave the onion and butter on full power for 5-6 minutes, until soft and translucent. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Wash, then peel 250g of potatoes and 2 large parsnips. Cut them into bite-sized chunks.

4. Tip the veg into a medium saucepan, add a generous pinch of salt and cover with water. Place the pan over a high heat.

5. Bring everything up to a boil, then cook the veg for 12-14 minutes, until soft throughout. Once cooked, drain through a colander and return to the pan. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Once the onion is ready, add 75g of panko and 75g of milk to the bowl – give everything a good mix.

7. Finely chop 10g of sage and add three-quarters of it to the bowl – we will use the rest for garnish later. Preheat the grill/broiler to its highest setting – this is for cooking the balls in a couple of steps!

8. Squeeze in the meat from the casings of 4 sausages, season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and mix to combine.

9. Line a medium baking tray with tin foil, then shape the meat into 6 even-sized balls and plonk them on. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat!

10. Grill for 10-12 minutes, until golden brown on the surface and cooked throughout. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

11. Coarsely grate 2 apples around their cores into another large, microwave-safe mixing bowl.

12. Add 1 tbsp of sugar, 2 tbsp of vinegar, ½ tsp of allspice and ½ tsp of cinnamon. Season with a pinch of salt and give everything a good mix.

13. Cover with cling film and microwave on full power for 5-6 minutes, until the apple is soft and jammy. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

14. Once the veg has been cooked and drained, crumble in 100g of chestnuts, add 50g of butter and add 50ml of milk.

15. Mash everything together, until smooth. Season well with salt and pepper – if you are still waiting for the meatballs, now would be a great time to crack on with a bit of washing up.

16. Divide the mash between plates, lay the meatballs on top and spoon over the apple sauce. Scatter over the remaining sage and get involved!

Recipe from Sorted

Sprout and pancetta chow mein

open image in gallery A quick, savoury twist on holiday leftovers with a nod to classic Chinese takeout favourites ( Sorted )

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

100g diced pancetta

2 tbsp sesame oil

365g Brussels sprouts

20g fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic

150g medium egg noodles

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp cider vinegar

Method:

1. Fill a kettle with water and put it on to boil – this will be for the noodles later.

2. Tip 100g of pancetta into a large frying pan or wok. Add 2 tbsp of sesame oil and place it over a medium heat. Fry for 5-6 minutes, until golden and crisp – get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Finely shred 365g of sprouts with a sharp knife – take your time and be careful!

4. Peel, then cut 20g of ginger into matchstick-like strips – this is called the julienne! Peel and thinly slice 3 cloves of garlic.

5. Once the pancetta is ready, tip in the sprouts. Continue to fry everything, tossing occasionally for 2-3 minutes, until they start to soften slightly.

6. Tip 150g of noodles into a medium saucepan. Add a generous pinch of salt, cover with boiling water from the kettle and place the pan over a high heat.

7. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until soft but still have a slight bite.

8. Tip the garlic and three-quarters of the ginger into the pan with the sprouts once they have softened slightly – we will use the rest of the ginger for garnish later. Fry for 1-2 minutes, tossing regularly, until fragrant.

9. Once the noodles are ready, use tongs to transfer them to the pan with the pancetta and sprouts. Toss everything together.

10. Add 2 tbsp of soy sauce, 1 tbsp of sriracha, 1 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of vinegar. Continue to toss everything together over a medium heat. The sauce should coat the noodles in a glossy glaze – loosen with a splash of water if the noodles are too sticky.

11. Divide between plates and top with the remaining ginger. Enjoy!

Recipe from Sorted