Say no to turkey curry: Three ways to transform your Christmas leftovers

As the festive season winds down and the twinkling lights on the Christmas tree start to dim, the refrigerator is often left brimming with a delightful assortment of leftovers. Rather than succumbing to the monotony of reheated dishes, why not embark on a culinary adventure that transforms those remnants into gourmet delights?

This year, we’ve turned to the talented chefs at Borough Market for inspiration.

Firstly, elevate your leftover root vegetables with an exquisite root vegetable tarte tatin. This savoury, caramelised masterpiece turns humble root vegetables into a showstopping dish. The sweet notes of caramelised onions meld with the earthy goodness of root vegetables, all encased in a buttery puff pastry crust. A visually stunning and delectable way to bid farewell to the holiday season.

For those still basking in the warmth of holiday gatherings, turkey carnitas offer a Mexican-inspired transformation for leftover turkey. Tender shreds of succulent turkey are infused with vibrant spices, creating a flavourful and versatile filling for tacos, burritos, or even a festive twist on nachos. Say goodbye to turkey curry and hello to a fiesta of flavours.

Lastly, a whimsical twist on a classic dessert – Christmas pudding pops. These delightful treats take the beloved Christmas pudding to new heights, combining the rich flavours of spiced fruit with the cool indulgence of an ice pop. A refreshing and unexpected way to savour the festive spirit even after the last present is unwrapped.

Root vegetable tarte tatin

Turn humble root vegetables into a showstopping dish (Borough Market)

Ingredients:

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry, thawed if frozen

Leftover root vegetables (parsnips, carrots)

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup water

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tbs dried or fresh thyme

50-100g herbed soft cheese, or goat’s cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method;

1. Preheat the oven to 220C (200C for fan assisted ovens).

2. Slice your leftover root vegetables into rounds approximately 1-2cm thick. The thickness of your vegetables will determine how many you require. On average this may be 3 full sized carrots and 2 full sized parsnips.

3. Prepare a round 23cm cake tin or pie dish with a sheet of baking paper at the base. Using the base of your pie dish as a guide, cut out a circular disc from your puff pastry sheet. Set aside.

4. Add the brown sugar and water to a saucepan. Heat on medium heat until the sugar begins to dissolve. Swirl gently, but do not stir. Once bubbling and syrupy in texture, remove from the heat. This is your caramel.

5. Add the thyme, rosemary and a sprinkle of salt and pepper to the caramel.

6. Gently spread a generous layer of your soft cheese of choice all over the circular puff pastry sheet. Set aside.

7. Arrange the root vegetable slices all over the base of your cake tin or pie dish, minimising the gaps between them. You may find you have too many at this stage, or that you need to slice a few more vegetables to fill the spaces.

8. Pour the caramel mixture all over the root vegetables, as evenly as possible. Place the pastry disc on top, cheese side down. Prick all over gently with a fork, and tuck the edges in at the sides ever so slightly using a blunt knife or a spoon. This will keep the the tart intact when you eventually turn it over.

9. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown all over.

10. Remove from the oven and leave to sit for 10 minutes. Place a kitchen towel below where you want to flip the tarte tatin. Invert a large plate over the top of the cake tin or pie dish and using oven gloves, carefully and quickly flip the tarte tatin onto the plate. Garnish with herbs as desired and enjoy the same day!

Turkey carnitas

Give your leftover turkey a Mexican transformation (Borough Market)

By: Nadja Auerbach, on behalf of Borough Market

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

This recipe breathes new life into leftover Christmas turkey, transforming it into a vibrant and flavourful meal. The shredded turkey, infused with cumin and cayenne pepper, pairs beautifully with the sweetness of sautéed onions and the tang of tomato puree. Customise each taco with a selection of toppings like mashed avocado, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, sour cream and coriander. This is also a good opportunity to use up any leftover sprouts by making a seasonal slaw to serve on the side. A fun, informal and delicious way to use up leftovers – perfect for a relaxing post-holiday gathering.

Ingredients:

For the carnitas:

400-600g leftover turkey, off the bone and shredded

½ yellow onion, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp tomato puree

200ml chicken stock or water

Flour tortillas

Assorted toppings such as mashed avocado, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sour cream and coriander leaves

2-3 limes

For the sprout slaw:

200g Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

20g coriander leaves, chopped

2 tsp caster sugar

½ tsp flaky salt

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp water

1 small clove of garlic, microplaned

Method:

1. Add a drizzle of neutral oil to a frying pan over a medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the sliced onions. Fry for 1-2 mins, then add the crushed garlic. Fry until the onions are translucent and beginning to brown.

2. Add the spices and cook for 1-2 mins until fragrant. Add the tomato puree, oregano and shredded turkey and stir well. Add the stock or water. Depending on how salty the turkey is, you may or may not want to add extra salt. Turn the heat all the way down to low. If your pan has a lid, put it on at this point while you prep your other ingredients. Otherwise, keep an eye on the pan to make sure nothing sticks.

3. Assemble the slaw. Whisk together the sugar, salt, vinegar, water and garlic to make the dressing. Mix the sliced sprouts and coriander in a bowl, add the dressing and set aside for 10 mins.

4. Prepare any toppings you’ve decided to use. Cut the limes into quarters.

5. Heat another frying pan on medium heat without any oil. Add the tortillas one at a time, cooking for 60-90 seconds per side, until browned and warmed through.

6. Assemble the tacos, starting with the turkey mix, then adding your toppings. Squeeze over fresh lime juice and serve immediately with the slaw on the side.

Christmas pudding pops

Take beloved Christmas pudding to new heights (Borough Market)

Ingredients:

Leftover Christmas pudding*

200g white chocolate

Sprinkles or desired decoration

Popsicle sticks

*This recipe uses 400g of leftover Christmas pudding, yielding 12-15 pudding pops. If you have more or less, you may find you need more or less white chocolate.

Method:

1. Using your hands, roll the leftover Christmas pudding into 2-3 inch balls. It should be very sticky. If it is dried out, try microwaving for 10-15 seconds to loosen.

2. Push the popsicle sticks gently into each Christmas pudding ball and mould the pudding around the stick so that it is firmly in place.

3. Roughly chop the white chocolate and add to a microwave safe bowl. Heat on full power for short bursts (15 seconds), stirring in between so it does not burn.

4. Prepare a baking tray with baking paper. One by one, dip the pudding pops into the melted white chocolate. You can coat them entirely, or just half. Dip in sprinkles, or any other garnish you prefer. Chopped nuts or gold leaf also work well!

5. Place the pudding pops on a baking tray to set. Once all are coated, put in the fridge to harden.

For recipes and more information on what you can find at Borough Market, visit: boroughmarket.org.uk