Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

You’ve heard of tzatziki, but have you ever had courgette tzatziki?

A fresh and vibrant recipe for the classic Greek dip

Prudence Wade
Wednesday 12 June 2024 06:00
Comments
For a bit of extra crunch, top with crushed crisps
For a bit of extra crunch, top with crushed crisps (Rachel Khoo/PA)

You’ve probably had tzatziki before, but have you ever had courgette tzatziki?

Cook and author Rachel Khoo has whipped up her version of the Greek yoghurt dip, laden with courgettes – also known as zucchini.

For a bit of extra crunch, Khoo recommends serving the dip with crushed Mature Cheddar and Red Onion Kettle Chips on top.

Zucchini tzatziki

Ingredients:

450g thick Greek yoghurt

1 tsp sea salt

1 zucchini

1 small clove of garlic

1 lemon

1 tsp dried mint and a pinch for garnish

1 tsp dried oregano

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for the garnish

Method:

1. Stir half a teaspoon of salt into the yoghurt and place into a clean tea towel or muslin cloth. Tie a knot and set it in a sieve over a bowl for the excess liquid to drip out. Leave for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.

2. Grate the zucchini and mix in a bowl with the other half teaspoon of salt. Leave for 10 minutes before placing into a clean tea towel or muslin cloth. Squeeze out the juice.

3. Finely mince the clove of garlic. Zest the lemon and mix with the garlic, zucchini, strained yoghurt, mint, oregano and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Taste and adjust salt or add a little more lemon juice if required. Drizzle with olive oil to finish.

Bestselling author Rachel Khoo joins gourmet hand cooked crisps brand KETTLE® as their first female chef. Visit kettlechips.co.uk for more information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in