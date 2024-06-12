You’ve heard of tzatziki, but have you ever had courgette tzatziki?

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

You’ve probably had tzatziki before, but have you ever had courgette tzatziki?

Cook and author Rachel Khoo has whipped up her version of the Greek yoghurt dip, laden with courgettes – also known as zucchini.

For a bit of extra crunch, Khoo recommends serving the dip with crushed Mature Cheddar and Red Onion Kettle Chips on top.

Zucchini tzatziki

Ingredients:

450g thick Greek yoghurt

1 tsp sea salt

1 zucchini

1 small clove of garlic

1 lemon

1 tsp dried mint and a pinch for garnish

1 tsp dried oregano

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for the garnish

Method:

1. Stir half a teaspoon of salt into the yoghurt and place into a clean tea towel or muslin cloth. Tie a knot and set it in a sieve over a bowl for the excess liquid to drip out. Leave for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.

2. Grate the zucchini and mix in a bowl with the other half teaspoon of salt. Leave for 10 minutes before placing into a clean tea towel or muslin cloth. Squeeze out the juice.

3. Finely mince the clove of garlic. Zest the lemon and mix with the garlic, zucchini, strained yoghurt, mint, oregano and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Taste and adjust salt or add a little more lemon juice if required. Drizzle with olive oil to finish.

Bestselling author Rachel Khoo joins gourmet hand cooked crisps brand KETTLE® as their first female chef. Visit kettlechips.co.uk for more information.