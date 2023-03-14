Tessa Thompson has ‘never had a hamburger’ before – and has a problem with eggs

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tessa Thompson has revealed that she has never eaten a hamburger in her life, and also disclosed some of her more unusual food preferences.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday night (12 March), but did not get in line for In-N-Out burgers with her fellow celebrities.

She told Amelia Dimoldenberg, who was reporting from the party: “I’ve never had a hamburger in my life.”

Dimoldenberg appeared incredulous at the confession and asked if Thompson was vegetarian.

She clarified that she was not and added: “I eat other things, I’ve just never had a hamburger.

“It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim.”

The 39-year-old actor added: “I had an egg recently and I’ve never had one of those. I don’t think they’re great.”

Dimoldenberg, who is known for hosting her YouTube show Chicken Shop Date, countered Thompson’s claim and said: “Eggs are so cool. They’re so versatile, you can have scrambled egg, you can have a boiled egg…”

But the Creed III star said that the versatility of eggs was exactly what was wrong with them, in her opinion.

“That’s the problem with them. It’s like, pick a lane,” she said.

Fans took to social media to express their shock at Thompson’s food choices, with one person writing: “I’m concerned for Tessa Thompson, she hasn’t had an egg or a hamburger before. How?”

“Eggs I can see, but never had a hamburger, that’s wild,” another said.

However, Thompson did confirm that not all her food preferences are controversial and she “loves potatoes”.

But some commenters pointed out that potatoes are also a highly versatile ingredient and can be cooked in many different ways.

“I was thinking about potatoes when she said ‘pick a lane’ lmao [sic],” one person said.

Thompson recently starred in the newly released Creed III as Bianca, the wife of boxer Adonis Creed, who is played by Michael B Jordan.

Read The Independent’s four-star review of the film, which is Jordan’s directorial debut, here.