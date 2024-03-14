Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are opening a steakhouse together

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have announced they are entering the restaurant business together.

On Thursday 14 March, the back-to-back Super Bowl winners revealed they will be teaming up to open an upscale steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

The football players are naming their restaurant 1587 Prime, in honour of both their jersey numbers. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the Loew’s Hotel Kansas City in early 2025. In order to build their restaurant, the pair will be teaming up with global hospitality group Noble 33.

The company’s other notable eateries include Toca Madera, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia, and Meduza Mediterrania, with locations in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto, and London. Additional restaurants are slated to open in Miami and Houston in the coming months.

“Working with Patrick and Travis has been incredible. As longtime supporters of our other restaurants, we worked together to combine their favourite elements of those experiences into what we developed for 1587 Prime,” Tosh Berman, co-founder of Noble 33, told Good Morning America. “They are natural hosts and can’t wait to bring a unique modern American steakhouse experience to Kansas City.”

The group told the outlet that the current plan for the steakhouse will span nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors and will feature "hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis’ on-field accomplishments.”

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a statement. “We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City,” Kelce added.

The Independent has contacted Noble 33 for comment.

