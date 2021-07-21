Delicious and dairy-free ice cream to beat the heat

Who else is desperate for something frozen at the moment? Cool, refreshing and available in more flavours than you could imagine, ice cream is a quintessential summer treat. As the current heatwave is predicted to last until the weekend, there’s never a better time to enjoy it.

Except, of course, if you have to be vegan or dairy free. For those among us who can’t or choose not to have dairy, ice cream options, until now, have been fairly limited.

But you don’t have to stick to sorbets any longer. Here’s three dairy-free ice cream treats from Tesco Real Food that you can enjoy all summer long.

Vegan peach and basil ice cream recipe

No muss, no fuss vegan ice cream (Tesco Real Food)

The perfect summer dessert for vegans, this gorgeous peach and basil ice cream is made with coconut milk and is completely dairy-free. What’s more, the super simple vegan ice cream recipe involves no churning at all, saving you time and effort.

Serves: 8

Time: 15 mins prep, plus chilling and freezing

Ingredients

2 x 400ml tins full fat coconut milk or 3 x 200ml packs coconut cream

2 tsp vanilla bean extract

125ml (4fl oz) fresh coconut milk

60ml agave nectar

For the purée:

1 x 227g tin peach slices in syrup

10 basil leaves, rolled up and finely shredded

Method

1. The night before, put a medium metal mixing bowl in the fridge along with the tins of coconut milk.

2. The next day, drain the peaches, reserving 2 tablespoons of the syrup, then blend the peaches and reserved syrup to a purée using a stick blender or in a food processor. Stir in the shredded basil.

3. If using coconut milk, open the tins without tipping, and use a spoon to scoop the coconut cream from the top of the tins into the chilled mixing bowl, discarding the clear liquid. If using coconut cream, simply add the cream to the chilled mixing bowl. Add the vanilla extract, the fresh coconut milk and agave nectar to the bowl. Beat for 2-3 minutes with an electric hand whisk until thickened and fluffy.

4. Transfer half of the mixture to a nonstick baking paper lined 900g (2lb) loaf tin or freezer-safe container, drizzle over 2 tablespoons of the peach coulis and use a skewer to create a ripple effect, then add the rest of the coconut mixture. Dot on another 1 tablespoon of coulis and ripple again. Chill the remainder to serve with the ice cream.

5. Cover loosely with cling film, then kitchen foil to help it freeze. Freeze for about 4 hours for soft scoop ice cream; the longer you leave this ice cream, the firmer it will set. Remove from the freezer for at least 5 minutes prior to scooping and serve with the remaining peach coulis.

Dairy and egg-free chocolate ice cream recipe

Rich and creamy, you can’t go wrong with chocolate (Tesco Real Food)

Enjoy a delicious tasty frozen treat for dessert with this dairy and egg-free chocolate ice cream made with coconut milk.

Serves: 8

Time: 5 mins prep | 15 mins cooking | 2 hours freezing

Ingredients

2 x 400ml tinned coconut milk

75g caster sugar

90g honey

1½ tsp vanilla extract

Generous pinch of sea salt

50g cocoa powder

3 tsp corn flour

100g dark chocolate (70% cocoa), broken into small pieces

Method

1. Pour half the coconut milk into a heavy based saucepan with the sugar, honey, vanilla extract and salt and heat through until the sugar is dissolved. Add the cocoa powder, whisking until fully incorporated.

2. Put the corn flour in a separate bowl and very slowly whisk in the remaining coconut milk, one tablespoon at a time, making sure there are no lumps. Stir this into the saucepan over a medium-high heat until the mixture begins to bubble gently.

3. Cook for a few minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens. To test, coat the back of a wooden spoon and run your finger through it. If the line holds and does not drip, it is ready. Remove from the heat and add in the chocolate, stirring constantly, until completely dissolved into the mixture.

4. Place parchment paper directly onto the surface of the mixture to prevent a skin forming and leave to cool, then refrigerate until completely chilled. You can use a freezer to speed this up. Once chilled, churn in an ice cream maker or, if you don’t have one, pour the mixture into a wide, flat tray and place in the freezer. After 40 minutes or so, remove and use a fork to mix and break down the ice crystals. Repeat this process twice more.

5. At the final stage blitz in a food processor to make it really smooth. Then return to the tray and leave in the freezer to set fully. Remove 15 minutes before serving to soften.

Piña colada ice lollies recipe

Bring a little bit of beach holiday to your day with these ice lollies (Tesco Real Food)

This tropical treat is perfect for a hot summer's day – super sweet pineapple and creamy coconut combine with white rum for a boozy dessert that will transport you to the shores of the Caribbean.

Makes: 4

Time: 20 mins plus 5 hrs freezing

Ingredients

432g tin pineapple chunks in juice

90ml white rum

3 tbsp coconut cream (from a 160ml tin)

2 large limes, zested

10g desiccated coconut

175g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped

Method

1. Drain the pineapple chunks, reserving the juice. Put 180g pineapple in a blender with 8 tablespoons juice, the rum and coconut cream (use the hardened cream at the top of the tin). Blitz until smooth, then stir in the lime zest. Pour into 4 x 100ml lolly moulds and freeze for 4 hrs or until solid.

2. Put the desiccated coconut in a bowl and line a small board or tray with baking paper. Melt the chocolate in a small heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, or microwave in 20-sec bursts, stirring between each, until melted.

3. Working one at a time, quickly dip each lolly in the bowl of chocolate, tilting the bowl to give a diagonal line and allowing excess chocolate to drip off. Scatter with the coconut and place on the prepared board. Transfer to the freezer for 1 hr for the chocolate to set.

Freezing and defrosting guidelines: In order to enjoy optimum flavour and quality, frozen items are best used within 3 months of their freezing date.

