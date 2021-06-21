Foreo: The at-home facial brand taking TikTok by storm

Many of us have invested heavily into our skincare routines in the past year, as we focused on our health and wellbeing more than ever and salons and clinics remained closed. Despite seeing a boom in the skincare tool market, from jade rollers to gua shas, there’s one brand that proved ahead of the curve when it comes to beauty tech, and that’s Foreo.

The Swedish company has been shaking up the skincare sector since its launch in 2013, with at-home tools that rival the results of clinical facials. Not only are Foreo’s products loved by celebrities and industry insiders including Jessica Alba, Nichola Joss, and Molly Mae, but fans of the brand have taken to TikTok to share their results too, with Foreo boasting more than 187 million hashtag views on the platform.

The go-to brand for those looking to improve skin health and confidence, Foreo uses cutting-edge technology and innovation to create products that deliver results. The Foreo Luna 3, Foreo Bear, and Foreo UFO 2 are the skincare tools to invest in for an at-home facial routine. Completing the ultimate skincare routine with all three devices takes just six minutes in total.

For the perfect at-home facial, follow these steps:

One minute for cleansing with the Luna 3

Three minutes for tightening and toning with the Bear

Two minutes with the UFO 2 for the ultimate supercharged facial treatment

Foreo Luna 3

Foreo Luna 3, £126.75, Foreo (Foreo)

Buy now (£126.75), Foreo

The newest member of the award-winning Luna family, Foreo’s Luna 3 cleansing brush is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their skincare routine. Designed to remove dirt, unwanted oil, and make-up within minutes, the new and improved device boasts upgraded T-Sonic™ pulsations with 16 different intensities, as well as longer and softer silicone touchpoints for a deep cleanse that leaves skin clear glowing. The skincare tool also works to slough away dead skin cells which aids the absorption of skincare products, meaning you’ll get even more out of your serums, face masks, and other treatments. Not just a simple cleansing brush, simply connect your Luna 3 to the Foreo app to access a range of firming massage routines, for spa-like results from the comfort of your home.

Buy now

Foreo Bear

Foreo Bear, £279, Foreo (Foreo)

Buy now (£279), Foreo

You hit the gym in order to tone up your body, so why neglect your face? It’s time to achieve a more youthful complexion with Foreo’s new micro current facial toning device (£279) which works to exercise more than 65 muscles in your face and neck for tightened, contoured skin. The cutting-edge tool combines Foreo’s signature T-Sonic™ pulsations with stimulating micro currents to tone the skin, relieve facial muscle tension and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

A true reflection of Foreo’s revolutionary innovations, the brand’s patented Anti-Shock System makes the Bear the world’s safest micro current device, as advanced sensors measure your skin’s resistance to electricity before adjusting the intensity accordingly, eliminating any chance of shock to the skin. Boasting the same technology found at celebrity spas, the Bear is a must-have in your anti-ageing skincare arsenal.

Buy now

Foreo UFO 2

Foreo UFO 2, £199.20, Foreo (Foreo)

Buy now(£199.20), Foreo

If you’re looking for the professional results of a salon facial without leaving the comfort of your own sofa, Foreo’s UFO 2 is the tool to buy and will complete your skincare routine. The small but mighty device delivers a two-minute supercharged facial treatment that’s completely customisable, with a range of targeted mask treatments to choose from and the ability to create your own mask routine via the app, too.

The UFO 2 uses four innovative skincare technologies to deliver results; instant warming to infuse active mask ingredients below the surface of the skin; quick cooling to reduce puffiness; full-spectrum LED light therapy to banish signs of ageing and add radiance and Foreo’s signature T-Sonic™ pulsations to massage the face and neck for smoother, clarified skin. Link your UFO device to the Foreo app to select your treatment and watch your skin transform within minutes. Sit back, relax and revitalise your skin with the Foreo UFO.

Buy now

Enjoy impressive discounts on Foreo devices this Amazon Prime Day, with 25 per cent off the Luna 3 and 25 per cent off the UFO 2 from 21 June until 22 June. Terms & Conditions apply - for more information visit foreo.com.