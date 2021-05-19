Elon Musk says Tesla not selling bitcoin despite huge crypto crash
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more digital currencies have dramatically dropped in price
Adam Smith@adamndsmith
Wednesday 19 May 2021 15:52 comments
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has tweeted that the car company will not be selling any of its cryptocurrency, despite the market currently crashing
The news comes as bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more digital currencies have dramatically dropped in price following new regulation from China.
The CEO tweeted that Tesla has “diamond hands”, using emoji to signify the slang term for crypto-holders that resolutely refuse to sell their holdings in spite of an uncertain market.
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies