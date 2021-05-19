Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has tweeted that the car company will not be selling any of its cryptocurrency, despite the market currently crashing

The news comes as bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more digital currencies have dramatically dropped in price following new regulation from China.

The CEO tweeted that Tesla has “diamond hands”, using emoji to signify the slang term for crypto-holders that resolutely refuse to sell their holdings in spite of an uncertain market.

More follows...