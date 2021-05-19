The crypto market is in the midst of one of the biggest crashes in its history, with experts divided over which way it will go from here.

Some analysts speculate that it is a repeat of the 2017/18 collapse – and that a long ‘crypto winter’ lies ahead – while others are hopeful that it may be just a dip on the way to new all-time highs later this year.

Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value since its record high last month, while the price of Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin have all plummeted spectacularly in recent days.

The latest downturn was prompted by Elon Musk’s announcement last week that Tesla would no longer accept cryptocurrency payments, however news on Wednesday that China is cracking down further on the industry caused similarly heavy losses.

In an effort to make sense of all of this, as well as speculate on what the future holds for bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies, The Independent has invited two experts in the fields to offer their thoughts and predictions.

Dr Iwa Salami, a senior lecturer in financial law at the University of East London, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com, will join us.

They will give Independent readers an opportunity to ask anything they like about bitcoin and the crypto space.

Was this crash expected? Is it a repeat of 2017? And where will it go from here?

