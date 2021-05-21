In a week where $1 trillion was wiped from the crypto market, many have wondered what happens now with the cryptocurrency space.

Is this the end of the great 2020/21 rally? Is it just a dip on the way to new all-time highs? And what impact will it have on the industry in general?

To answer these questions – and more – we invited two experts to help make sense of the price crash and take questions from our readers about the current chaos.

We spoke to Dr Iwa Salami, a senior lecturer in financial law at the University of East London, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of the comparison platform Finder.com – which recently surveyed dozens of academics and market analysts for its April/ May 2021 Cryptocurrency Predictions Report.

Watch the full interview where they answer your questions in the video below

They explained which cryptocurrencies and projects they are most excited for going forward, as well as what role bitcoin will play in this emerging world of decentralised finance.

They also gave their predictions for how low the current correction could go, and what price bitcoin might reach in the next two years.