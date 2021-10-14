Networks down - latest: Thousands of UK users hit by outages
A number of UK internet providers appeared to suffer service disruption on Thursday morning, with BT, Three, EE and Virgin among those thought to be affected.
Website health monitor DownDetector registered thousands of reports from users complaining of connectivity issues.
Three users began to report problems at approximately 5.48am GMT, with more people reporting issues at around 8.00am as the work day began.
“We’re currently experiencing technical issues with some calls,” Three said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Please accept our apologies if you’ve been affected by this, our engineers are working hard to fix it. Check back here for updates.”
BT and EE services appeared to suffer from around 11am, with some users struggling to access their email or My EE, while Virgin customers are also understood to have experienced problems that appear to have now been resolved.
Providers ‘working quickly’ to resolve issues accessing BT email and My EE
BT and EE say their broadband internet services are not disrupted by this morning’s issues but acknowledge that some customers have been having trouble accessing BT email and My EE respectively:
Here are their statements:
An EE spokesperson said: “Some customers are experiencing problems trying to use their My EE, and we’re working quickly to resolve this. EE broadband, mobile and data services are not affected. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
A BT spokesperson: “Some customers are experiencing problems trying to use their BT email, and we’re working quickly to resolve this. BT phone, broadband and mobile services are not affected. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
Virgin resolves broadband issues
According to DownDetector, Virgin Media appears to have successfully resolved its issues this morning.
The picture is much less rosy for the other providers, however.
BT email, My EE not working for thousands of users
BT and EE services appeared to suffer from around 11am, with some users struggling to access their email or My EE.
BT customers expressed their frustrations on social media, claiming not to be able to access websites or emails.
“I can’t get on to ‘My BT’,” one wrote. “I can’t log in to the BT website for my emails, is your server system down?”
Here’s Anthony Cuthbertson again with more on the situation.
BT internet and email is down
BT appears to be suffering an outage, with users complaining of being unable to connect to broadband internet.
Three Network users report major outage
Here’s the latest from Anthony Cuthbertson.
Three network is down for mobile users across the UK
Three said the problem was due to ‘technical issues’ but has not elaborated on the outage
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the internet outages currently hitting some of the UK’s biggest broadband providers.
