Apple has shown off updates for every one of its platforms, including new versions of the operating system for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV.

They include new changes to FaceTime so that people can watch films together, improved health tools, the ability to have Macs and iPads work together and a host of other updates.

And it has also revealed when users can expect those upgrades to arrive on their devices.

While some versions are available today, most users are likely to wait until much later in the year, when they become publicly available as normal.

Apple is running the same schedule for all versions of its new operating systems, from the smallest Watch to the biggest Mac.

It will see the developer betas of all that software made available today. Only registered developers will be able to get access to that – and users are warned against putting it on their daily use devices anyway, given the early versions of the software could potentially include disastrous bugs.

The next big release date will come in July, when Apple will push those operating system updates out as public betas. Anyone can sign up for and download those, though some of the same warnings about them being potentially unstable still apply.

The full update will come in the “fall”, Apple said. That is when the software will be able to be downloaded as usual through the Settings app.

For iOS, that usually comes shortly before the release of the new versions of the iPhone. As such, it is likely sometime in mid-September.

MacOS sometimes runs on a different schedule, and occasionally comes later. It may be as late as October, for example – though the relatively modest changes this year might also mean that it is available earlier.