Mobile phones could be set to automatically stop working in moving cars, making it impossible for drivers to text, call, or send emails at the wheel.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is reportedly considering implementing new technology that would block phone signal for drivers.

The software would make mobiles virtually useless by disabling any function that requires internet access or connection to a telephone network.

✕ A family want you to see this footage of a man who killed a mother and three children to stop you using a mobile while driving

Ministers are to meet car manufacturers and mobile companies in the new year to discuss the plan.

The move comes after almost one in three motorists admitted to having used their phone while driving, and 17,500 people were taken to court last year.

Campaigners have said they want to change attitudes towards texting and driving; in an RAC survey, a fifth of motorists said they believed it was safe to check social media and send text messages while sitting in traffic, despite it being against the law.

Earlier this week, Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove, said: “It is time to make using a mobile phone while driving just as unacceptable as not wearing a seat belt or drink-driving.

“We need better education and hardhitting messages to ensure the next generation know what could happen.”

Read More: Compare contract providers and find the best deal for you with our Mobile Phone Deals page

A DfT spokesman said: “We are determined to crack down on mobile phone use at the wheel,

“Our plans to double penalties for this serious crime should act as an incredibly strong deterrent.

“We will continue to explore what more can be done to tackle this crime.”

Smartphone manufacturers have also been urged to create a 'drive safe' mode - similar to the 'flight mode' option, which will block calls, texts and emails and avoid drivers being distracted.

The most powerful driving licences in the world Show all 16 1 /16 The most powerful driving licences in the world The most powerful driving licences in the world United Kingdom and France The most powerful driving licences in the world Germany Getty Images The most powerful driving licences in the world Sweden The most powerful driving licences in the world Belgium The most powerful driving licences in the world Finland Getty Images The most powerful driving licences in the world Italy and Spain The most powerful driving licences in the world USA The most powerful driving licences in the world Australia and Japan The most powerful driving licences in the world Canada The most powerful driving licences in the world Switzerland The most powerful driving licences in the world New Zealand The most powerful driving licences in the world China, Hong Kong and India The most powerful driving licences in the world Saudi Arabia The most powerful driving licences in the world Brazil The most powerful driving licences in the world South Africa and Mexico The most powerful driving licences in the world Russia

The government has already cracked down on mobile phone use in cars by introducing tougher penalties for anyone who uses their phone behind the wheel.

This includes automatic bans for new drivers, a fine of £200 and six penalty points.

And if the offence results in a death then a driver can be jailed for life.