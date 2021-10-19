Google is holding its latest launch event today where it will unveil the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

The event will start at 6pm in the UK (that’s 10am in Google’s local pacific time, or 1pm eastern).

It will be streamed on the Made By Google YouTube channel, and on a specific Google website. The YouTube page offers the option to sign up for a notification when the event begins, and can be found below:

The site only has basic information, plus a feature that lets users change the appearance of the website by holding the spacebar, but details about the new phones have already leaked extensively.

The changing website appearance, for instance, is a reference to Android 12’s ‘Material You’ design. This will update widget and button palettes to match the colours in the phone’s background image.

Google has also made notifications and the quick-settings functions that appear when users swipe down from the top of the screen more rounded and larger. A beta has been available for current Pixel devices, but Google has hinted at more Pixel-exclusive features going forward.

Other features of the Pixel phone, such as its new Tensor chip, have also been revealed by Google. This brings artificial intelligence programs to the phone directly – giving tools like Google Translate and Google Lens greater functionality.

Even more information about the phone has leaked considerably ahead of its announcement, while other stats were revealed by Google itself to particular media in embargoed events.

As such, we know that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The regular Pixel 6, by contrast, will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both phones will have under-screen fingerprint scanning, rather than the sensor on the back of the device for the Pixel 5.

The Independent will be hosting a live-blog of the event with all the details as they happen, as well as a review of the new devices when they become available.