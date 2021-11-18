Ray-Ban Stories: Why they might be the smartest glasses you’ll ever own, in every way

In many ways, Ray-Ban Stories look just like any other of the brand's glasses. They have the same classy and timeless design, made with the same kind of attention to detail, and - perhaps most importantly of all for a pair of glasses - shield you from the sun and make sure your vision is crystal clear.

But look a little closer, and there's something very special. Up in the corner of the glasses there's a camera. It's almost too small to notice.

But it is able to see everything you can. Sat next to your eyes, it has the same viewpoint as you; and it is able to capture everything that it sees, too.

A camera to stay in the moment

As such, it is like having the ability to make memories permanent. You can look at everything that's going on while your glasses store a memory of it, capturing what's going on while you get on with actually experiencing it.

Unlike carrying a phone or a devoted camera, you won't have to reach into your pocket and pull it out, by which point the moment is probably gone. And you don't have to hold a device in front of your face, taking yourself out of the moment so that you don't really get to experience it the first time around.

It is like having the world’s best memory, a full recollection of every fun, exciting, touching or important moment you experience. And what’s more you can really experience them, staying in the moment and not glued to your phone.

Camera is just the start

Discover the new way to capture, share & listen at Ray-Ban.com

The camera is just the beginning of the smarts that are integrated into the Ray-Ban Stories. It includes a wide variety of other features that mean they are the smartest glasses you’ll ever have worn, in a variety of ways.

They include touch controls on the side, for instance, which mean that you can control your the glasses without requiring a phone or anything else too complicated. Those controls can be used to take photos or record videos, as you might expect, but you can also play and pause your songs.

That's because tucked into the stems of the glasses are also discreet speakers, which mean that you can listen to music without anyone even realising. They'll play music into your ears – but also allow you to take calls, all without needing to pluck your phone out of your pocket or stop what you're doing.

Discover the new way to capture, share & listen at Ray-Ban.com

You can speak to them, too, with voice control that's powered by the Facebook intelligence that is built into these glasses. You can just ask to take a photo, for instance – once again ensuring that you can get on with doing and capturing whatever it is you're doing, looking up at the world through your glasses rather than down at your phone.

Even though all of the features are hidden away, the glasses ensure privacy by including a little light that illuminates when the camera is recording. That means you and people around you can be safe in the knowledge that the glasses are never watching without you realising.

As smart on the outside as the inside

As you’d expect from Ray-Ban, even with all of those smarts inside these glasses look incredible smart, too. You can choose from three of its classic styles – the Wayfarer, Round or Meteor – all of which pack in the same quality, luxury and fine design that the company is so well known for.

They also come in a range of different colours and lens combinations that mean you can get access to the smartest glasses you’ll ever own in whatever design you’d like.

What’s more, for all the smarts that are packed into the glasses, they’re all tucked away. There’s no danger that you’ll be mistaken for some nerdy person from the future, since the looks are just as good as the features.

