Sky’s internet and Now TV service appears to have gone down in much of Scotland.

The company said that it had engineers looking to fix the problem as soon as possible but gave no more detail on the cause of the issue or when it might be fixed.

It only directed customers to its service checker, where customers can get more information on any problems they are suffering.

That site may be inaccessible on computers, for obvious reasons, but can be used on an phone’s internet connection or over tethering.

On Twitter, Sky said that it was “investigating an issue with Sky Broadband and Talk affecting some customers in East and Central Scotland”.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing,” it said.

There are a host of ways that Sky customers can check on any outages. The company also offers an automatic compensation scheme for any problems that last a significant amount of time – though that requires the service to be down for a number of days.