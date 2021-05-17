Twitter’s upcoming paid subscription service will seemingly be called Twitter Blue, and will feature the ability to undo tweets and bookmark collections of posts.

The new service, which was found and shared by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, will apparently be priced at $2.99 per month.

The service would give users an “Undo Send” timer that would allow tweets to be retracted before they were posted, something that was shared by Wong in March.

Twitter confirmed to The Independent at the time that it was testing the feature, but answered no more questions about its implementation.

New features include “Collections”, which would let users save and organise tweets into online folders so that they are easier to find. Twitter already has a feature like this, called “Bookmarks”, currently live, but this would make it simpler for users to organise tweets that they had saved.

Twitter declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Twitter acquired news subscription service Scroll, which removes ads from participating publishers’ websites in exchange for a fee. Scroll will “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year” according to former CEO Tony Haile. It is unclear exactly how this would function.

The social media company is also exploring other ways to develop its revenue streams, including a tipping feature and letting some users charge a premium for followers to access their content.

Last week, Twitter introduced a “tip jar” that would let people use PayPal or US services Venmo and Cash App to send money to people they are following.

In February it announced its “Super Follows” feature, which would work in a similar way to Patreon or OnlyFans.

The company has not yet said how much of a cut it will take, but has suggested that this could be a key part of its business plan.

Alongside these features include a Communities tool, similar to Facebook Groups, as well as a “safety mode” and could introduce a “taxonomy” of accounts that would differentiate between people, bots, automated accounts, and businesses.