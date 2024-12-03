Gear up for a magical Christmas with exquisite gifts from Harvey Nichols

Gifting season is officially here, and what better way to start dialling up the festive feeling than browsing the collections of one of Britain’s most iconic department stores? This Christmas, Harvey Nichols has teamed up with the Design Museum to sponsor ‘The World of Tim Burton’, an exhibition celebrating the remarkable creations of one of the nation’s most cherished filmmakers. To immerse yourself in Burton’s whimsical world, hot foot it to the Knightsbridge store where you’ll find the window displays taken over by enchanting visuals from November onwards.

For shoppers who prefer to do their window shopping via a screen, the online Christmas shop offers a treat for the eyes at every turn. Whether you’re shopping for a specific person or simply enjoying the browsing experience, Harvey Nichols is the ultimate destination to find show-stopping Christmas gifts for the whole family.

Gifts for her

If you have a lady in your life who is always hunting out special new pieces for her wardrobe, you’ll most likely be familiar with the Harvey Nichols fashion department. Sometimes actions speak louder than words, so show her how much you love her with this divine leather heart-shaped bag from ALAÏA. If she’s a self-confessed shoe-holic, treat her to a real-life Cinderella moment with these A.W.A.K.E embellished patent slingbacks. They’re the perfect fit for partying through December and into the new year.

For those who are less ‘party animal’ and more ‘home bod’, luxury nightwear is the way to go. This Louis jacquard pyjama set is what dreams are made of, combining satin trims with delicate fastenings for an effortlessly stylish bedtime routine. No Christmas season is complete without a solid pair of slippers, and these suede UGG flatforms are the holy grail for loungewear lovers.

Gifts for him

Struggling yet again to find the perfect gift for your husband or partner? The lovingly curated Gifts for Him selection at Harvey Nichols will help you banish the myth that men are hard to buy for once and for all. Sick of the sight of that threadbare towelling robe he’s been hanging on to for way too long? Treat him to a bathrobe to end all bathrobes in with this Polo Ralph Lauren number. Not only is it made from 100% cotton, but it features an embroidered designer crest and comes in a striking charcoal colour for a polished post-shower look.

For hubbies or boyfriends who like to have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends, look no further than this brilliantly retro alpaca-blend jumper from Los Angeles apparel brand CHERRY LA. With its nostalgic slogan design and achingly soft wool blend, the crew neck jumper is the perfect statement piece for his weekend wardrobe.

More of a footwear fan than a knitwear connoisseur? For those with an active Strava account hoping to top their personal best in 2025, these Cloudvista sneakers are sure to fit the bill.

Beauty Gifts

Beauty enthusiasts assemble! Harvey Nichols doesn’t do things by halves when it comes to making sure you look (and smell) fabulous for the party season. Whether you’re treating yourself or searching for a pampering present, their beauty offering brings all the best names under one roof for a truly sparkling holiday season.

Plump up the volume with the Hourglass Volumizing Glossy Balm Duo , with two hydrating shades for instantly mistletoe-ready lips. Of course, there’s no better time than Christmas to top up on favourite scents, with perfume sales surging every December without fail. Secure your position on the Christmas nice list with a gift from Maison Kurdjian Paris. The Baccarat Rouge 540 locks the art of the master perfumer inside an irresistible red bottle, with a woody amber floral scent that will enchant the wearer (and those around them) with every spritz.

After all the parties and celebrations a decent night’s kip is paramount. Packed with everything they could possibly need for a restful night, the Beauty Sleep Hamper is enough to lull even the most chronic overthinker into a blissful slumber.

Food and wine hampers

It’s that joyful time of year when we’re under official orders to eat, drink and be merry. Enter the Harvey Nichols Christmas hampers. Packed to the brim with epicurean delights, they are the embodiment of festive indulgence and as a result are guaranteed to put a very large smile on the face of the lucky recipient.

Take the edge off the winter chill with The Winter Warmers Hamper , which houses a host of comforting goodies including a saliva-inducing Christmas pudding with Cognac butter. If you’re struggling to choose between red, white and sparkling (wine, not decorations), then The Night Before Christmas Hamper delivers all three in a festive wicker package.

And if you’re looking for something a little more than a nightcap before Christmas, the exquisite Set The Bar Hamper will give the Great Gatsby a run for his money, with a hand-picked collection of premium spirits, wines and IPA’s alongside a selection of nibbles including cheese straws and chilli clusters, you’ll be stocked for any soirée the festive season brings.

