George Clooney has hilariously agreed with pal Brad Pitt, after he called the filmmaker one of the most “handsome men” in the world.

The 61-year-old actor addressed and supported the Fight Club star’s compliment on Wednesday, when he and his wife Amal Clooney made an appearance on CBS This Morning. Pitt first called Clooney “handsome” last week, in a video segment for US Vogue.

“Well he’s right about that, let’s face it. He’s right,” Clooney said, after his wife chimed in to agree and said that her husband is “not modest”.

The Ocean’s Eleven star continued to make fun of the comment, as he joked about Pitt actually viewing himself as the most handsome man.

“I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself,” Clooney said about Pitt. “And they said, ‘Maybe don’t say that. Do another take.’”

In the Vogue video earlier, after listing the late Paul Newman as the best-looking man of the past, Pitt said that Clooney was the most handsome man of the present.

“I gotta name that George Clooney f***er, because why not?,” he explained. “Because usually, I’m always taking him out and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

Clooney also addressed Pitt’s comments on Thursday, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he called the Bullet Train star “a great friend” and doubled down on his thoughts about the Vogue video.

“Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f***er in it, apparently, since he used that about me,” Clooney joked. “I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world.”

He also acknowledged how they’re working together in an upcoming Apple Original thriller, which will be written, directed, and produced by Jon Watts. In addition, the two actors both starred in the 2008 film Burn After Reading and three of the Ocean’s Eleven movies.

This wasn’t the first time that Clooney has opened up about his and Pitt’s friendship. During an interview with People (the TV Show) in October 2021, Clooney joked about why he was working with Pitt again, in Watt’s film, before acknowledging how they have a “really good time together”.

“Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available,” he jokingly said.

“He’s a friend of mine and we have a really good time together,” the Batman & Robin star continued. “I’m really looking forward to it.”