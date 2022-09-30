George Clooney has claimed he and wife Amal have “never” had an argument in the eight years they have been married.

The couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and the famous actor explained their relationship has been the easiest thing either of them have ever done.

Clooney said the secret to their success is simply “love” and added the pair have never had an argument.

He also described his wife as “extraordinary, smart and beautiful”.

