Gerry Turner reveals what Kendall Jenner saw on his phone that she ‘shouldn’t have’

Gerry Turner has opened up about what Kendall Jenner saw on his phone.

In an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, set to air on Thursday, June 6, it was revealed that the Golden Bachelor will be making an appearance on the reality show, after a teaser showed them having dinner together thanks to Kris Jenner “pulling some strings.”

“This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time,” Kendall said in the teaser. During the dinner she ended up accidentally turning over Turner’s phone. “Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone,” she is heard telling someone.

“I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

In an interview with TMZ, Turner revealed that Jenners had accidentally seen who the winner of his season was.

He told the outlet that Kendall and Kris used his phone to call his daughter Angie, when they saw Theresa Nist’s name, photo, and phone number in his phone who also ended up being the woman he proposed to at the end of the season.

At the time, the ABC show had only aired the first few episodes, with the finale not coming out until December 2023. Despite Kendall and Kris being able to successfully keep the secret, Turner and Nist’s relationship ended up being short-lived as they announced their divorce three months after their live wedding.

Back in April, the former couple had announced on Good Morning America that they were splitting up. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and - and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to - dissolve our marriage,” Turner told one of the GMA hosts.

Nist chimed in to mention that one factor in their divorce was because they couldn’t agree on a place to live after looking for homes in both New Jersey and South Carolina.

She also wanted to thank the fans of the show who rooted for them throughout their journeys to find love. “I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

In terms of the engagement ring, Nist had explained that she would be giving it back. “I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” she admitted. “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

Following the announcement, Nist went on to take to Instagram where she posted an image of a Dr Seuss quote that read, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” In the post’s caption she showed her appreciation to everyone who reached out to her regarding the divorce.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter,” her caption read.