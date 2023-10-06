Get free thongs as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Lounge

Breast Cancer is one of the most prolific forms of the disease, affecting 55,000 women in the UK each year. It is also one of the most diagnosed forms of cancer for women under 30 – and lingerie label Lounge is doing something about it.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month takes place in October each year and is designed to bring understanding and information to the forefront of public consciousness and stress self-examination. It was also created to raise money to support those with the cancer and for research to prevent it from occurring in future generations.

(Lounge)

Dedicated to supporting women, Lounge is not your typical underwear brand. It was founded with one simple mission: to make comfort sexy. Since its launch in 2015, the label has been encouraging confidence with intricately crafted bras, bottoms and more, all with an emphasis on ensuring they suit our fast-paced lifestyle. From the outset, founders Mel and Dan Marsden have emphasised their desire to disrupt the industry by introducing campaigns that address crucial causes.

This month, the brand has relaunched its #FeelYourBreast campaign in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative is now in its fifth year and has raised over £600,000 since its inception.

(Lounge)

Throughout October, there are promotions that you can get involved with, all of which are created so that you can do your bit to support this important message – and upgrade your underwear drawer in the process.

The launch of The Lounge Foundation

The husband-and-wife duo behind Lounge have launched this very special initiative to lead and collaborate on projects to drive change and make a positive impact. The pillars of the foundation are to connect its customers with a sense of community and highlight the importance of education.

Limited-edition #FeelYourBreast thongs

(lounge)

As part of this promotion, you can get two free thongs with every purchase of over £40 at the brand’s website. Additionally, £5 of your order value will be donated to The Lounge Foundation.

The Boob Box touring 5 UK universities

University students listen up! The brand could be heading to your campus to give away free thongs in return for a minimum donation of just £1 – which will also go to The Lounge Foundation.

The tour aims to promote awareness and educate undergrads on how to look out for signs. To find out when the Boob Box is visiting your uni, please click here.

For more information about the Feel Your Breast campaign, visit the Lounge.com