Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to 2024 Golden Globes

Gillian Anderson had vaginas embroidered onto her 2024 Golden Globes Awards dress.

The 55-year-old Sex Education star donned a stunning white Gabriela Hearst gown while walking the red carpet at the 7 January awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. From far away, the gown seemed like an ordinary, cream-coloured gown, but up close, it was a different story. In a red-carpet interview with Deadline, the Crown alum confirmed, “It has vaginas on it.”

Asked why, she replied, “Oh, for so many reasons. For so many reasons. It’s brand appropriate.”

In another red carpet interview with Extra, she revealed that the dress was a collaboration between Hearst and her “alternative wellness brand,” G Spot. “Yonis, there are so many yonis on my dress,” she told the outlet. “It took 3 1/2 hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it was about 150 hours of embroidering.”

The embroidery was also a reference to her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn on Netflix’s Sex Education, which concluded its four-season run toward the end of 2023. Throughout the series, Anderson’s character and her budding sex therapist son Otis – played by Asa Butterfield – help others confront stigmas surrounding sex and explore their sexualities. With the series’ popularity, Anderson has taken a page out of her character’s book and frequently advocated for sex-positivity on her social media platforms.

“Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since Sex Education landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure,’ I wanted to bring this element into the design,” she explained to British Vogue. “I’m so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!”

Hearst dubbed the look “‘vulvaliciously’ chic” on an Instagram post detailing the behind-the-scenes process that went into making the beautiful gown. She wrote, “Made entirely in New York City, the embroidery was crafted in the garment district and the gown was assembled at the in-house studio. Each motif took approximately 3.5 hours to embroider.”

The X-Files star also revealed to the outlet that the gown thankfully had an inner lining for warmth, which proved useful with the windy weather in Los Angeles that evening. She reportedly topped the look off with Chopard jewels as well as a handbag and shoes by Aquazzura.

“#yonioftheday @goldenglobes style,” Anderson wrote beneath a video of herself strutting down a hotel hallway. In another post, giving her fans a behind-the-scenes at the glam process, the actor shared pictures of herself grabbing a quick snack. “Sometimes you just need a sausage to go with your yoni dress.”