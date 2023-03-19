Gina Rodriguez spotted carrying newborn baby after giving birth to first child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gina Rodriguez has given birth to her first child, as the actor was pictured holding a newborn in Los Angeles.

The Jane The Virgin star, 38, announced in July that she was expecting her first child with her husband, actor Joe LoCicero, 36.

The pair met in 2017 while working together on the show, after LoCicero appeared in a guest role as a stripper.

Sharing a video wih her 4.5 million Instagram followers to celebrate her birthday last year, Rodriguez captured several romantic moments shared between the couple and concluded with a tearful clip of the pair holding up a positive pregnancy test.

Rodriguez captioned the post: “This birthday hits different.”

On Saturday (18 March), Rodriquez was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles carrying a newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest. Photographs of the actor have been obtained by PageSix.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rodriguez for confirmation.

Last year, the actor opened up about living with Hashimoto’s disease – an autoimmune disorder that can cause hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid.

During an appearance on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen’s podcast Broad Ideas, the actor spoke about her struggle with body image due to her diagnosis.

“I got an actor’s curse because it directly affects your metabolism, you know, you’re not producing the hormone that your body needs,” she said.

“So you, at times, it can feel like you have a loss of communication with this thing, that spacesuit that you’re in, and you’re just like, ‘Why don’t I have a grasp on shifting what this physical being is?’” she added.

Rodriguez explained that she uses chants of positive affirmations to help her cope with the changes her body has experienced.

“As I bathe, being like, ‘I love you. I love you, elbow. I love you, tetas. I love you, neck.’ I just started touching my body in an appreciative manner,” she said.