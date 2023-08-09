Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen opened up to Vogue Brasil about maintaining a positive mentality post-divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 43, admitted to the outlet: “Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way.” Although their combined celebrity status has put the split under the microscope, she has adopted the philosophy that “every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow.”

After 13 years of marriage ending in divorce, Bündchen has taken the time to focus on herself and her family. Recently the model took a boat trip with her twin sister Pati to celebrate their 43rd birthdays. In June, she took her two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with whom she shares with Brady, on a trip to her native country of Brazil.

Bündchen has also prioritized her philanthropic endeavors, having hosted the Luz Alliance Gala in May. The Gala benefitted the Brazil Foundation and raised funds for reforestation efforts. Ultimately, the event raked in nearly $1m for the cause.

She has also been wading her way back into the world of fashion, starting with a starring role in Louis Vuitton’s campaign for their Yayoi Kusama collaboration and continuing her hot streak with a self-referential appearance at this year’s Met Gala. Most recently, the Brazilian beauty was featured in the Summer 2023 Jimmy Choo campaign, lounging poolside and by the beach in the designer’s latest fashions.

When asked how she has maintained her top model status amid industry volatility, Bünchen supposed that it was not just her commitment to her “values and essence,” but also her professionalism that has “contributed to longevity in a career that is normally so fleeting”.

With her modeling career back in high gear after taking a step back to prioritize raising her children, it seems like the pieces are beginning to fall back into place for Bündchen. According to a source at People, the supermodel is “super charged” about this new phase in her career and "feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook” after so much emotional upheaval revolving around her divorce from Brady.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been focusing on life post-NFL retirement. In 2024, Brady will start a new role as a broadcast personality for Fox Sports, and looks forward to seeing the next generation, admitting that: “It’s time for other guys to do it.”

Like his ex-wife, Brady has maintained that his kids are his biggest priority. He plans to enjoy his newfound retirement by spending time with his children. He told ESPN, "Being a dad is the greatest responsibility I have.”

The former couple has set aside their differences and remained steadfastly committed to peacefully co-parenting their two children. Both Brady and Bündchen have been linked to others since their split. Recently, Brady was photographed with Russian model Irina Shayk and was allegedly romantically linked to fellow recent divorcées Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon. Several outlets debunked the latter two rumours.

Meanwhile, Bündchen allegedly moved on with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, but the supermodel denied these rumours in the May issue of Vanity Fair and asked for the media to “leave her alone.”