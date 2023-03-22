Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In case you missed it, the internet thinks that Gisele Bündchen is a witch.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair’s latest issue, the Brazilian supermodel dismissed online conspiracy theories that she practices witchcraft. Rather, Bündchen maintained that she’s simply one with nature and enjoys the occasional tarot card reading.

At her home in Costa Rica – where Bündchen has often been pictured since announcing her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady in October – the model’s casita is described as having mountains of books about spirituality and astrology.

The crystals that decorate her 900-square-foot “sanctuary”, which sits off of the main house, is adorned with amethyst and selenite crystals, which Bündchen said “clears energy”. In her bedside table drawer, where the mother of two keeps a deck of tarot cards, she pulled one card for “dynasty of the divine mother,” which told her to “look to what is happening in your life and trust that you are progressing with perfection.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bündchen jokingly admitted: “This is why they called me a witch, I guess.”

“If you want to call me a witch because I love astrology, I love crystals, I pray, I believe in the power of nature, then go ahead,” she continued. Although, the model shared that she’d prefer to describe herself as “a witch of love”.

Last October, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Since their marriage in 2009, the model has been seen supporting the seven-time Super Bowl champion from the sidelines. But in the months leading up to their divorce, Bündchen spoke candidly about her plans to return to modelling after retiring in 2015 to focus on her family. In an interview with Elle just one month before their divorce was finalised, Bündchen shared that she’s “done [her] part” to support her husband’s career and wanted to prioritise the “huge list of things” she wants to do in order to feel “more connected with my purpose”.

The NFL quarterback has dominated the football field throughout his long-standing football career, but his slew of recent losses for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – before announcing in February that he will be retiring “for good” – led many fans to believe that it was in fact Bündchen who was behind his success.

Over on the witchy side of TikTok, more commonly known as #WitchTok, fans recalled how Brady once revealed his then-wife’s pregame rituals, such as making an “altar” for him and carrying around healing stones.

“I’ve learned a lot from my wife over the years,” Brady told CBS News in 2019. “She’s so about the power of intention, and believing things that are really going to happen and she always makes a little altar for me at the game, because she just wills it so much. So she put together a little altar for me that I could bring with pictures of my kids.”

“I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes and say all these mantras,” Brady added. “I stopped questioning her a long time ago. I just shut up and listen.”

When the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl, Bündchen told Brady how lucky he was to marry a “witch”.

“Right after the game, she said, ‘See, I did a lot of work. You do your work. I do mine,’” Brady recalled. “She said, ‘You’re lucky you married a witch, I’m just a good witch.’”