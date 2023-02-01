Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has begun trending on Twitter after ex-husband Tom Brady announced he would be retiring from professional football.

On Wednesday, Brady, 45, said he would be retiring from the NFL “for good” after his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a close. The announcement came after the quarterback previously announced his retirement in February 2022 - only to return to the sport days later - and his divorce from Bündchen.

The pair, who share two children together, announced in October 2022 that they had ended their marriage after 13 years, sharing that they arrived at the decision “amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together”.

Fans of the couple speculated that their decision to end their marriage was largely due to Brady’s decision to return to the sport, as Bündchen had been open about her desire for her husband to spend more time with his family which would also allow her to return to pursuing her own passions.

On social media, the supermodel’s fans have now questioned what Brady’s announcement means for the couple.

“This makes me wonder if Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will work things out,” one person tweeted.

In response to the tweet, others revealed they have been wondering the same.

“I was thinking the same. I hope they do,” one response reads, while another person said: “I’ve been wondering the same since the way they ended things.”

Someone else, who pointed out that Brady and Bündchen were both trending on Twitter after the announcement, added that the supermodel was also their first thought when they heard the news of the football star’s retirement. “She was my first thought, to be honest,” they wrote.

Others said they were curious how the supermodel is feeling about her ex-husband’s announcement, with some suggesting Bündchen likely feels conflicted over Brady’s decision.

“Can’t help but wonder what’s going through Gisele Bündchen’s mind right now,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I can hear Gisele Bündchen’s eye roll from here.”

There were also fans who expressed hope that the couple would rekindle their relationship now that Brady has officially retired.

“Still pulling for @TomBrady, this time off field and for his family. Dude’s greatest QB of all time, but the harder job is being a husband and dad. Holding out hope for reconciliation with @giseleofficial but for sure solid relationships with his kids and peace #ThankYouBrady,” one fan tweeted.

In September 2022, Bündchen revealed in an interview with Elle that she felt like she’d done her “part” supporting her husband and now feels it is her time.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy,” she said. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

The supermodel added: “And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Following their divorce, the couple has remained dedicated to their family. Brady revealed in November that his focus is on being the “best dad” to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, who he shares with Bündchen, and his 15-year-old son, John, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady also shared a tribute to his family in his retirement video, in which he thanked them for their support.

“I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me,” he said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

As of now, Bündchen has not addressed her ex-husband’s retirement news.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bündchen and Brady for comment.