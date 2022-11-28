Gisele Bundchen comments on Tom Brady’s Instagram post following divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bundchen has left a friendly comment on her ex-husband Tom Brady’s Instagram post about his son.

The supermodel, 42, and the American football quarterback, 45, finalised their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivan, while Brady also shares 15-year-old , John “Jack’ Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady posted a photograph of John about to throw a football during practice while he stood off to one side watching.

He added a red heart emoji and wrote in the caption: “My inspiration.”

Commenting under the post, Bundchen simply left a red heart emoji as well.

The former couple married in 2009 in two ceremonies. The first was held in St Monica Catholic Church in Calfornia, while the second was at Bundchen’s home in Costa Rica.

On 28 October, the sports star said in a statement shared to his Instagram page that they came to the decision to separate in an “amicable” manner and “with gratitude for the time we spent together”.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day,” he continued.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady also opened up about his life after the divorce for the first time earlier this month.

Speaking on his radio show Let’s Go, he said: “The good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things – taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”