Tom Brady breaks silence on divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady has opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, describing the separation as a “very amicable situation.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quaterback married the model in 2009. They have two children aged 12 and 9, who they will now share joint custody of.

On his weekly podcast on Monday, 31 October, said that he is focusing on his family and football.

“It’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said.

