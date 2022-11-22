Tom Brady says he wants to be the ‘best dad’ following Gisele Bündchen divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady says he’s focused on being the “best dad” that he can possibly be following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years.

The football player, 45, acknowledged how thankful he is for his family during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXm podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Brady is a father of three, as he shares two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with Bündchen, and his 15-year-old son, John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

During the conversation, he applauded his parents for everything that they’ve done in order for him to have his football career.

“I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” he said. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went on to say he wants to be like his parents when raising his own children.

“I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” he said. “I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Brady’s comments on fatherhood come just one month after he announced that he and Bündchen would be getting a divorce. The separation came after much speculation that the model was unhappy about Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL in March 2022, after he previously announced his retirement the month before.

Monday’s episode of the podcast isn’t Brady’s first time speaking out about his children and the divorce. During another episode of Let’s Go!, which aired on 28 October, Brady said that the split was “a very amicable situation”.

“I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said. “So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home.”

Brady emphasised that his children are his top priority, adding: “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

When addressing his divorce on Instagram last month, Brady acknowledged that he and his ex would be working together as co-parents.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way, he wrote. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Although Brady hasn’t been publicly spotted with a new love interest, Bündchen recently sparked rumours that she’s dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The pair were spotted having dinner with her two children in Costa Rica.