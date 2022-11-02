Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Brady says it was important to keep himself “anonymous” in his Halloween costume this year after finalising his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

On his Instagram Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old football player shared a photo of himself dressed up as the Grim Reaper, with a hoodie on that covered his face. He could also be seen posing with his and Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

During an episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, which aired on Monday, the quarterback opened up about his Halloween plans.

“We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night,” he said. “So our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it’s a pretty easy block to get to. It’s a very, very festive night. So the kids are super excited and should be a really fun night for us.”

Regarding his own costume, Brady said how important it was for him to “go somewhat unnoticed” when trick-or-treating with his children.

“Hopefully I’m somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves,” he said. “It could get a little hectic and if it does then I’ll come back home. But I’m hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Brady publicly opened up about his divorce from Bündchen after 13 years of marriage for the first time. The pair first confirmed their split on social media on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said the divorce is “a very amicable situation” which has allowed him to focus on two things: “taking care of [his family and certainly [his] children” and “doing the best job [he] can to win football games”.

“So, that’s what professionals do,” he continued. “You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story on Friday, Brady explained that he and Bündchen were going to continue to “work together as parents” before noting that they arrived at the decision to end their marriage “after much consideration”.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he wrote. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen also addressed the news in her own statement on Instagram.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she wrote.

The couple’s decision to end their relationship came amid ongoing reports of marriage struggles, which some have speculated were tied to Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL in March 2022. He previously announced his retirement in February of this year.

Speculation about how Brady’s career has affected his marriage continued to grow last month after Bündchen told Elle that she believed that she’s done her “part” in supporting her husband and family.

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy.”