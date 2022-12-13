Gisele Bündchen makes first red carpet appearance since Tom Brady divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has made her red carpet debut since finalising her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel attended her first formal event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Monday in honour of the jewelry brand Vivara’s 60th anniversary dinner.

The former Victoria’s Secret model stunned in a metallic gold gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço, according to Vogue. The floor-length dress featured a triangle cut-out in the front and criss-cross straps.

She accessorised her dress with matching metallic heels, a gold clutch, and an all-gold statement necklace with a pair of drop earrings. Bündchen completed the look with a sleek half-up half-down hairstyle as she smiled on the red carpet, in pictures captured by The Daily Mail.

On Monday evening, the mother of two shared a video to her Instagram story of herself in the car on the way to the event, as well as clips from inside the anniversary dinner.

The red carpet appearance comes nearly two months after Gisele Bündchen finalised her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady. In October, the couple revealed in respective social media statements that they had decided to end their marriage after 13 years.

The couple share two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivan, while Brady also shares 15-year-old , John “Jack’ Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan. The couple agreed on joint custody, and noted in their statements that they will continue co-parenting their children, according to a source from People.

Since then, the former couple appears to be on amicable terms, despite romance rumours involving Bündchen and jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Recently, Bündchen left a friendly comment on her ex-husband’s Instagram post about his son, Jack. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a photograph of his son about to throw a football, as he stood off to the side watching. He added a red heart emoji and captioned the post: “My inspiration.”

In the comments section, Bündchen shared her love with a red heart emoji as well.

These days, Tom Brady has said he’s focused on being the “best dad” that he can possibly be to his three children. On 21 November, Brady commended his own parents for the way they raised him, and admitted that he wants to be like his parents when raising his own children.

“I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” he said on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?”

“I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” he said. “I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”