Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist appears to mock tabloid photos of her taking out trash

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist appeared to hilariously mock tabloid photos of her that have been circulating online.

Nist – who recently announced her split from the show’s frontman, Gerry Turner – took to Instagram on Thursday to poke fun at the online coverage about her. She shared her post days after The US Sun captured photos of her taking out the trash at her home in New Jersey.

Although Nist didn’t refer to the publication’s photos in the Instagram post, she did share multiple snaps of herself wearing a multi-coloured dress and holding a small white trash can. In the caption, she described the photographs in the way that a news publication would.

“The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist was seen taking out her trash inside her office,” she wrote. “Theresa wore a short dress from Zara and a hint of berry lipstick to do the chore but left her cell phone on her desk.”

She continued the bit in the caption by referring to her recent breakup, which came only three months after she and Turner got married.

“This was the second time Theresa was spotted since she and Gerry announced their divorce,” she wrote. “The trash can appeared to be empty.”

In the comments of the post, many fans and former Bachelor stars praised Nist for the way she poked fun at the media’s coverage of her.

“Omg this is the best!!!... I love you,” runner-up on The Golden Bachelor Leslie Fhima wrote.

“You’re so funny for this Theresa!!” Susie Evans, who was on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, wrote. “I love to see you poking fun at the paparazzi! Can we also just take a minute to say how creepy it is people were photographing you outside of your home and without consent. You’re handling all of this so well.”

“I knew exactly what she was doing with this post!” one fan wrote. “Amazing humour poking fun at the ridiculous updates the media is reporting on. Well done.”

Her post also came nearly a month after she and Turner appeared on Good Morninng America to announce they were going their separate ways. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and - and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to - dissolve our marriage,” Turner, 72, told GMA host Juju Chang.

Nist admitted that their search for a new home together was a factor in their breakup. The two were looking in South Carolina and New Jersey but never finalised any plans.

Days later, Nist shared a post to Instagram to officially address her split and respond to the mixed reactions to her breakup, specifically fans who have been taken aback by her and Turner’s decision to get a divorce.

“It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so,” she wrote. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Nist then acknowledged how much she still appreciates her relationship with Turner, as well as her time on The Golden Bachelor, which is a spinoff of the ABC’s hit Bachelor franchise.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she added. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have.”

Although fans loved Turner during season one of The Golden Bachelor, where he searched for love again after his first wife – Toni – passed away in 2017, there were multiple reports about his previous relationship before the show.

In November, The Hollywood Reporter published an article that included claims from a woman who alleged she dated Turner for three years, with the reported relationship starting in September 2017, only three months after Toni had passed away. The woman – Carolyn – alleged that their relationship lasted until January 2020. However, in The Golden Bachelor, Turner expressed that he hadn’t kissed a woman in six years, seemingly referring to his late wife.

Speaking to THR, Carolyn made various claims about Turner’s behaviour during the romance, alleging that when she fell down the stairs and had to get surgery – while moving out of his home in 2020 – he accused her of falling so she could stay in his house.

When asked if the reports about Turner had to do with her divorce during the GMA interview, Nist said no, noting that she already knew about his dating history before the articles about him came out.