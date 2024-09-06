Gordon Ramsay couldn’t dress himself after horror bike crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Gordon Ramsay has revealed how he was left unable to dress himself after a serious bike accident earlier this year.

The Kitchen Nightmares star, 57, was injured after falling from his bike in Connecticut back in June.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the chef recalled the embarrassment of having to ask his assistant to help him put his underwear on while he was recovering from the incident.

“I couldn’t even put my f***king socks and pants on,” Ramsay told the magazine. “Justin [Mandel, his assistant], he used to dress me in the morning.

“I felt like a f***ing 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f***ing underpants on was embarrassing.”

The restaurateur revealed that there were “no other cars involved” in the accident, which occurred when the front wheel of his bike “went down a pothole, and the whole bike just catapulted me”.

open image in gallery The ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ star couldn’t get dressed independently after the crash ( Getty Images )

Ramsay’s helmet “split” during the accident and he “could just see a blur of vision and blood everywhere”.

The Hell’s Kitchen star previously opened up about the ordeal in a social media video shared in June, in which he said he was “lucky to be standing here” and revealed that the side of his body was covered in purple bruises.

open image in gallery The incident left Ramsay with significant bruising on his torso ( Instagram )

“This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me, and honestly I’m lucky to be here,” he said.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week. They were amazing, but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets,” he added.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care… These helmets cost money, but they’re crucial. Even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet now. I’m lucky to be standing here.”